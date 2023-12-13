DJ Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF (CUK LN) Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Dec-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 12-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 240.8992 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 83389 CODE: CUK LN ISIN: FR0010655761 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010655761 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CUK LN Sequence No.: 291548 EQS News ID: 1795621 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 13, 2023 03:19 ET (08:19 GMT)