DJ Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CATH LN) Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Dec-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 27.7452 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6544086 CODE: CATH LN ISIN: LU2216829809 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2216829809 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CATH LN Sequence No.: 291723 EQS News ID: 1795979 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 13, 2023 03:21 ET (08:21 GMT)