Pluxee UK: UK Carers Face Missing Out on £1.3 Billion in Savings this December

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data released today from Discounts for Carers , in partnership with Pluxee UK, shows UK carers will miss out on an estimated £1.3 bn in potential savings across the festive period through the national Discounts for Carers platform. Users currently save an average of £188.50 per month and well over £2,000 per year.

Though many carers are taking advantage of the savings platform, there are an estimated seven million more UK carers eligible to join and save money every month on groceries, family essentials, energy, transportation and other key household spending areas. During December alone, carers could save nearly £160m on groceries and £154m on family activities for the festive period.

According to Carers UK State of Caring 2022 Report , carers are facing unprecedented pressure on their finances due to the cost-of-living crisis. The report found that a quarter of carers (25%) are cutting back on essentials like food or heating, and 63% are extremely worried about managing their monthly costs.

In response to the ongoing financial hardship in the care sector, Discounts for Carers also provides its ODE cashback card, in partnership with Pluxee, providing additional savings for carers across a wide range of retailers including grocery and travel. Since 2021, ODE card members have saved £6.8m in cashback.

Using the same potential savings analysis, the carers currently not using the ODE Cashback Card would be eligible for nearly £25m in cashback on their festive spending, and over £300m across 2024. To support carers during the peak festive spending season, Discounts for Carers is offering a £0 top-up window for new users.

Storm Postlethwaite, Managing Director of Discounts for Carers, comments: "Carers in the UK are more important than ever, and many are continuing to struggle during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. December can be exceptionally hard on their finances, so we're encouraging carers to sign up and take advantage of the savings they're entitled to."

Graham James, Director at Pluxee, said: "UK carers are already looking for ways to cover essential day-to-day spending, such as food shops. The festive period can stretch budgets even further. For many, having additional financial support can be the key to successfully managing extra expenses during the holidays."

