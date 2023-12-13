Divergent Energy Services Corp.: DIVERGENT Energy Services Provides a Corporate Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. ("Divergent", the "Company", or "DVG") provides the following Corporate Update.



As previously disclosed on November 17, a customer of the Company that contributes approximately 80% of the Company's recent annual sales continues to experience a material slow down in their business due to its ongoing sales process. The significant drop in natural gas prices over the past month has caused this customer to have liquidity issues and they have begun prioritizing payments to certain vendors over Divergent. Last week, a scheduled payment to Divergent was significantly less than the Company had been expecting, causing both our credit exposure to this customer and our suppliers to increase beyond an acceptable limit. As a result, the Company has ceased working for this customer and has temporarily laid off the associated field staff until such time as a material payment is made by this customer.

Although the Company continues to perform work for its other customers and has retained staff to perform the work, this material reduction in anticipated revenue and cash flow creates uncertainty regarding the Company's ability to continue its operations without making additional changes. As such the Company is engaged in a strategic review of its business and evaluating alternatives.

The Company will provide updates as they are available.

