Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2023) - LBank Labs, the investment arm of the esteemed LBank Exchange, and Hancom Frontis, a leader in metaverse platform development, are delighted to announce a strategic partnership. This collaboration marks a significant step towards leveraging Hancom Frontis's metaverse platform and proprietary on-chain data analysis technology for joint research and development in the Web 3.0 blockchain sector.

LBank Labs and Hancom Frontis Announce Strategic Partnership

The primary objective of this partnership is to establish a mutually beneficial business cooperation framework between LBank Labs and Hancom Frontis. Both entities are committed to actively sharing and collaborating on capabilities and resources, with a focus on exploring growth opportunities in the thriving Web 3.0 blockchain business sector. The joint venture aims to enhance business efficiency and pursue mutual benefits through cooperative research and development in blockchain technology.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Hancom Frontis," said a spokesperson for LBank Labs. "This partnership aligns with our mission to foster growth and innovation in the blockchain industry. By combining our investment expertise with Hancom Frontis's advanced metaverse and data analysis technologies, we are set to make significant strides in the Web 3.0 domain."

Hancom Frontis, a pioneer in metaverse platform development, has been driving innovation in the Web 3.0 ecosystem. This partnership enables LBank Labs to deepen its engagement in blockchain technology, supporting educational initiatives, incubation, acceleration, and investment in various global projects.

"This strategic collaboration with LBank Labs represents a significant milestone for Hancom Frontis," commented a representative from Hancom Frontis. "Together, we are poised to make impactful contributions to the Web 3.0 landscape, combining our technological strengths to create a more dynamic and integrated blockchain ecosystem."

About LBank Labs:

Founded in 2020, LBank Labs is the corporate venture arm of LBank, based in San Francisco, California. The firm actively seeks investments in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors.

About Hancom Frontis:

As the No. 1 software company in Korea and a global ICT corporate group, Hancom Group offers a wide range of solutions, including those that will drive innovations such as AI, metaverse, mobility, and robotics.

