Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Das dynamische Duo und die Eroberung Nordamerikas?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.12.2023 | 11:06
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bybit's Spot X: The Aggregator Transforming Crypto Spot Trading

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the third largest crypto exchange by volume, is excited to announce the launch of Spot X, an innovative spot trading aggregator designed to enhance and reward the trading experience of its 20 million users worldwide.

Bybit's Spot X: The Aggregator Transforming Crypto Spot Trading

Spot X stands out as a revolutionary one-stop solution that amalgamates a diverse suite of reward-generating products including ByStarter, ByVotes, Launchpad, Launchpool, and Token Splash. This platform is meticulously crafted to empower users with seamless access to a broad spectrum of highly anticipated products and emerging projects, all through an intuitive and user-friendly interface.

As a one-stop service, Spot X grants users direct entry to the most promising projects on Bybit. The optimized event engagement facilitated by Spot X allows traders to navigate through Bybit's listing events and promotions so they never miss an opportunity. This enables users to participate efficiently in the latest campaigns, ensuring they are always at the forefront of the next big crypto launch.

Spot X is more than a platform; it's a gateway to an elevated trading experience, allowing users to fully harness the potential of Spot trading in a rewarding and efficient manner.

"Our vision for Bybit Spot X was to create an environment where our users never miss an opportunity," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO. "We believe that by providing our users with the tools to quickly understand and act on market trends, we are not only empowering them but also enriching their trading experience."

Bybit Spot X is a testament to Bybit's commitment to innovation and the relentless pursuit of its vision: to be the world's Crypto Ark. With this new offering, Bybit is taking another step on the path to a decentralized financial future that works for everyone.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X (Twitter) | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299651/Image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/4453631/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybits-spot-x-the-aggregator-transforming-crypto-spot-trading-302013701.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.