Mittwoch, 13.12.2023
Breaking News: Das dynamische Duo und die Eroberung Nordamerikas?!
13.12.2023 | 12:02
Between 2 Minds: Maryland Performing Duo Set to Help Non Profits Raise $100,000 in 2024

The mind reading and hypnosis duo, Between 2 Minds, aims to help non-profits and school groups raise money by offering an easy to book and no-risk fee program for these groups.

ELKTON, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Mind reader Bernardo Rodriguez and Hypnotist Judge Mentalist began the journey of giving back in July of 2023. They kicked off the first run of their now hit show, Between 2 Minds, as a fundraiser for the local Boys and Girls Clubs. Raising over $6,000 for the group in just one night, the duo decided that they needed to make this a regular part of their show strategy.

Between 2 Minds Logo

Between 2 Minds Logo

"It's really great to be able to perform for a great audience, but even better when the proceeds are supporting a great cause" -mind reader, Bernardo Rodriguez.

The duo has already begun to book a series of fundraiser shows in 2024, currently on the books are events for a local high school, a community college sports team, as well as an event in Atlanta, Georgia in coordination with the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity at Georgia Tech, an effort to benefit the Serious Fun Camps.

The duo continues to take inquiries from non-profits and school groups, and aims to help these organizations collectively raise over $100,000 in 2024.

"I think the goal is attainable, in fact, my hope is that we have to adjust that goal to a new number come mid year" -Hypnotist, Judge Mentalist when asked about the challenge of raising such a large amount of money.

Booking or press inquiries can be made by calling 443-877-2800 or by e-mailing judge@between2minds.com

Contact Information

Jobeth Bowers
Hypnotist
judge@between2minds.com
4438772800

SOURCE: Between 2 Minds

View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
