

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate held steady in the third quarter, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 7.6 percent in the third quarter, the same as in the previous quarter.



In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 7.2 percent.



Meanwhile, the inactivity rate among the 15 to 64 age group dropped marginally to 33.3 percent from 33.5 percent.



Data also showed that the employment rate increased to 61.5 percent in the third quarter from 61.3 percent in the second quarter.



