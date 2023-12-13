Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 31,800 of its ordinary shares in the period from December 4, 2023, up to and including December 8, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading day
Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)
Trading venue
December 4, 2023
1,782
168.8047
INET
December 4, 2023
641
168.5903
ARCA
December 4, 2023
3,577
168.7244
XDOT
December 4, 2023
400
168.6800
EDGX
December 4, 2023
600
168.6150
BATS
December 4, 2023
100
168.5600
NQPX
December 4, 2023
200
169.1200
XPER
December 4, 2023
100
169.8000
MEMX
December 4, 2023
100
168.0200
EPRL
December 5, 2023
1,600
173.9363
INET
December 5, 2023
400
173.4850
BATS
December 5, 2023
500
173.9480
ARCA
December 5, 2023
2,500
174.0503
XDOT
December 5, 2023
300
174.0733
MEMX
December 5, 2023
100
175.8500
EPRL
December 5, 2023
900
174.2833
EDGX
December 5, 2023
200
174.1150
NQPX
December 6, 2023
1,200
174.7208
INET
December 6, 2023
400
174.7175
EDGX
December 6, 2023
3,000
174.7720
XDOT
December 6, 2023
900
174.6856
BATS
December 6, 2023
100
174.7700
XPER
December 6, 2023
500
175.0960
ARCA
December 7, 2023
1,000
177.0388
INET
December 7, 2023
100
175.9400
MEMX
December 7, 2023
400
177.2925
ARCA
December 7, 2023
2,600
177.2350
XDOT
December 7, 2023
600
177.4300
BATS
December 7, 2023
200
176.8950
NQPX
December 7, 2023
800
177.2663
EDGX
December 7, 2023
100
176.7600
EPRL
December 7, 2023
100
177.7700
XPER
December 8, 2023
3,149
179.8920
XDOT
December 8, 2023
427
179.5825
BATS
December 8, 2023
1,000
179.3030
INET
December 8, 2023
724
180.4872
EDGX
December 8, 2023
100
179.1400
XPER
December 8, 2023
300
180.2667
ARCA
December 8, 2023
100
180.5900
MEMX
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,711,363.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,459,819. The figure of 203,459,819 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2023 Share Buy-Back.
