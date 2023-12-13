Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 31,800 of its ordinary shares in the period from December 4, 2023, up to and including December 8, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading venue December 4, 2023 1,782 168.8047 INET December 4, 2023 641 168.5903 ARCA December 4, 2023 3,577 168.7244 XDOT December 4, 2023 400 168.6800 EDGX December 4, 2023 600 168.6150 BATS December 4, 2023 100 168.5600 NQPX December 4, 2023 200 169.1200 XPER December 4, 2023 100 169.8000 MEMX December 4, 2023 100 168.0200 EPRL December 5, 2023 1,600 173.9363 INET December 5, 2023 400 173.4850 BATS December 5, 2023 500 173.9480 ARCA December 5, 2023 2,500 174.0503 XDOT December 5, 2023 300 174.0733 MEMX December 5, 2023 100 175.8500 EPRL December 5, 2023 900 174.2833 EDGX December 5, 2023 200 174.1150 NQPX December 6, 2023 1,200 174.7208 INET December 6, 2023 400 174.7175 EDGX December 6, 2023 3,000 174.7720 XDOT December 6, 2023 900 174.6856 BATS December 6, 2023 100 174.7700 XPER December 6, 2023 500 175.0960 ARCA December 7, 2023 1,000 177.0388 INET December 7, 2023 100 175.9400 MEMX December 7, 2023 400 177.2925 ARCA December 7, 2023 2,600 177.2350 XDOT December 7, 2023 600 177.4300 BATS December 7, 2023 200 176.8950 NQPX December 7, 2023 800 177.2663 EDGX December 7, 2023 100 176.7600 EPRL December 7, 2023 100 177.7700 XPER December 8, 2023 3,149 179.8920 XDOT December 8, 2023 427 179.5825 BATS December 8, 2023 1,000 179.3030 INET December 8, 2023 724 180.4872 EDGX December 8, 2023 100 179.1400 XPER December 8, 2023 300 180.2667 ARCA December 8, 2023 100 180.5900 MEMX

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,711,363.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,459,819. The figure of 203,459,819 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2023 Share Buy-Back.

