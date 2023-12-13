Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp's UK Subsidiary Achieves Largest Flexi-Pave Installation in the UK, Gaining Local Acclaim

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp's. (OTC PINK:AWSL) wholly owned subsidiary, K.B. Industries Inc., and its United Kingdom arm, K.B. Industries UK Ltd, proudly announce the completion of their largest Flexi®-Pave installation in the United Kingdom. Spanning approximately 12,000 m2 (130,000 sq.ft.) within The Water of Leith Conservation Trust in Edinburgh, this innovative project has garnered positive feedback from the local community.

The City of Edinburgh Council selected Flexi®-Pave for its versatility, catering to diverse user groups such as walkers and cyclists. The enhanced surface provides an optimal environment for walking, wheeling, and cycling, aligning with the Council's commitment to creating accessible spaces for all.

The Water of Leith Conservation Trust, dedicated to preserving the river, its heritage, and wildlife (www.waterofleith.org.uk), played a pivotal role in this significant installation. Funding for this segment was provided by Sustrans, a charity promoting active transportation (www.sustrans.org.uk), and executed by Edinburgh & Lothians Greenspace Trust on behalf of The City of Edinburgh Council (www.elgt.org.uk/).

Kevin Bagnall, Chairman/CEO of API, expressed his pride in the success of Flexi®-Pave a technology he developed over two decades ago. He remarked, "I take great pride in this technology that I developed over 20 years back. Especially when installations of Flexi®-Pave such as this receive words of praise and gratitude not just from clients like these, but also from the end users. Namely, the cyclists, walkers, and wheelers who have found our surfaces to be beneficial to them personally."

The positive reception from the community underscores the commitment of Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp to providing innovative solutions that contribute to the well-being and satisfaction of both clients and end-users.

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires, along with KBI's proprietary technology, and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. This massively porous but strong structural material can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Applications include storm water management, water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. Flexi®-Pave offers long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even freeze-thaw conditions) trip hazard resistance and slip resistance. Notable locations include Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Red Butte Gardens, Utah; Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England.

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi®-Pave 's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects. The Company's water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water. The Company further plans to utilize its existing bi-products and relationships to produce waste to energy power generation.

Submit enquiries to:

enquiries@apaicorp.com

Visit: www.AtlanticPIC.com

Tel. ++1 (727) 723-3300

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy.

SOURCE: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com