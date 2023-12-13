Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.12.2023
Breaking News: Das dynamische Duo und die Eroberung Nordamerikas?!
WKN: A2N6Y9 | ISIN: GB00BF7J2535
Frankfurt
13.12.23
09:19 Uhr
0,402 Euro
-0,006
-1,47 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
13.12.2023 | 13:02
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BF7J2535

Issuer Name

TRIDENT ROYALTIES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Amati Global Investors Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Edinburgh

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

NameCity of registered officeCountry of registered office

WS Amati Investment Funds

Nottingham

United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

12-Dec-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

13-Dec-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.860000

0.000000

4.860000

14232467

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.030000

0.000000

5.030000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BF7J2535

14232467

4.860000

Sub Total 8.A

14232467

4.860000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

13 December 2023

13. Place Of Completion

Edinburgh, UK

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Trident Royalties PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
