Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2023) - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update for the ongoing drill program at the Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration project in Arizona.

HIGHLIGHTS

SUN-003 has crossed into the Paleozoic carbonate package at 1,237 meters and is continuing to the targeted depth of approximately 1,800 meters. The drill hole is expected to cross the projection of multiple massive sulfide lenses over the next ~500 meters.

SUN-002 has been completed to a depth of 1,897 meters having intersected multiple zones of porphyry related mineralization including a shallow enrichment blanket, veins, and porphyry mineralization.

27m of secondary copper enrichment from 320m depth - assays are being rerun due to lab quality control issues.



6.1m of quartz monzonite hosted vein mineralization grading 1.08% copper, 16.6 g/t silver and 0.02 g/t gold from 1,103m depth.



Broad, quartz monzonite hosted lower grade copper mineralization over approximately 150m of vertical extent (assays in Table 1) from 1,106m depth.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO, states, "I am pleased to report that Barksdale has entered the targeted Paleozoic carbonate sequence, which is the host for copper-zinc-lead-silver CRD mineralization in the area. Over the next 10-15 days, we anticipate that hole SUN-003 will cross through the projection of multiple massive sulfide zones that were encountered in historic high-grade hole TCH-2. Once complete, SUN-003 will act as the mother hole for multiple wedge holes in the Boundary Zone target area."

"At South Canyon, we made the first discovery of copper mineralization from our planned 16,000 meter drilling program, including a zone of shallow copper-silver mineralization in an enrichment blanket," states Rick Trotman. "Now complete, SUN-002 was drilled over 700 meters away from historic drilling at Sunnyside, in an area with little in the way of previous subsurface geologic data. The blind discovery of these zones is quite exciting. While this first scout hole did not exit the intrusive or enter the carbonate sequence, future holes in this area will focus on locating the edges of the intrusive body and any associated skarn/CRD mineralization.

"Given limitations of the South Canyon rig to drill with HQ-sized rods to depth, we've made the decision to exchange the unit for a more powerful one. Following our experience with the large void in the Boundary Zone (see new release from October 23, 2023) we want to ensure future success and have been told by our drilling contractor, Boart Longyear, that a more powerful drill could be available soon."

SUN-002 was a vertical drill hole collared in a diatreme of Cenozoic volcanic rocks. Below the diatreme sequence the core intercepted a quartz monzonite porphyry dike at 499m, followed by Jurassic volcanic rocks of the Mt. Wrightson formation at 659m. These thinly bedded ignimbrites were approximately 230m thick and contain lenses of volcanic siltstone and sandstone. Throughout this volcanic sequence, several intrusive dikes of varying thickness were intercepted. At 928m a quartz monzonite porphyry was encountered and persisted until the end of the hole.

Mineralization intersected within SUN-002 consisted of chalcocite that was encountered between 332 and 360m and currently being re-assayed following a QAQC issue at the laboratory. This intercept is correlated with historic drill holes approximately 700m away, showing that an extensive zone of enrichment is present at shallow depths across much of the permitted drill area. Deeper zones of sulfide mineralization were encountered between 1,103-1,203m and 1,248-1,261m depth that displayed disseminated mineralization (chalcopyrite, sphalerite, and molybdenite) as well as quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite veining up to 2cm diameter with quartz-sericite halos and potassium silicate altered quartz monzonite porphyry.

Table 1. Assay results from SUN-002. Interval widths are drill lengths as true widths are unknown.

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Ag (ppm) Au (ppm) Zn (ppm) Pb (ppm) SUN-002 332.23 359.66 27.43 Assays Pending

1,103.38 1,109.47 6.09 1.08 16.57 0.02 464 29 including 1,103.38 1,106.42 3.04 1.82 29.30 0.03 401 25

1,115.57 1,119.68 4.11 0.13 3.11 0.02 592 110

1,124.71 1,164.34 39.63 0.18 3.49 0.01 354 75

1,170.13 1,171.74 1.61 0.11 1.72 0.01 71 26

1,181.44 1,183.33 1.89 0.34 2.15 0.01 94 16

1,198.47 1,200.91 2.44 0.11 1.41 0.01 160 28

1,247.61 1,261.35 13.74 0.14 3.31 0.01 1,397 587

The Company has elected to swap out drill rig (LF-160) that was operating in the South Canyon area with a more powerful drill (LF-230). While the LF-160 drill was strong enough to achieve the target depth in NQ-sized drill rods, it was unable to drill in HQ-sized drill rods beyond 1,100m depth. This could become an issue in the future should drilling encounter significant voids at the Paleozoic carbonate contact, an issue that led to the Company to cut the SUN-001 hole short. Boart Longyear expects that another LF-230 will be available for mobilization in Q1 2024.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Drilling is completed using PQ, HQ and NQ size diamond drill core. The core is logged by experienced geologists engaged by the Company. Drill holes are logged and marked for sampling prior to being sawn in half using a diamond blade saw, with one half of the sawn core being placed in a cloth sample bag, with a unique sample tag, while the second half was returned to the core box for storage on site. Sample assays are being performed by ALS Geochemistry, an accredited (ISO 9001) laboratory. Core samples are analyzed for total copper and gold as well as a multi-element ICP Analysis.

In addition to the ALS Quality Assurance program, Barksdale has an internal QA/QC program that includes certified reference standards from OREAS North America. These standards are of similar composition to mineral deposits found at Sunnyside. Several different standards are included in each batch of samples submitted to the lab. These controls are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data.

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lewis Teal, Senior Consultant to the Company and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

