Adding Microsoft Teams Certified Contact Center and Compliance Recorder, and Call Analytics Solutions to NUSO

NUSO, a leading multinational service provider of proprietary cloud communications, customer experience and CPaaS enablement solutions announced the acquisition of Italian-based Mida Solutions S.r.l (Mida), a software-as-a-service provider of contact center, compliance recorder and call analytics with customers in 39 countries.

This combination enriches NUSO's core customer experience (CX) offer to its cloud communications applications. Mida's applications, including Contact Center and Compliance Recorder solutions, integrate to enable services and applications for environments such as Microsoft Teams.

"We are excited to add Mida's core capabilities around Contact Center and Compliance Recorder solutions to the NUSO portfolio," said Matt Siemens, NUSO CEO. "Mida's products further our reach into Microsoft Teams and other collaboration marketplaces. In addition, this move anchors NUSO directly in the global service provider and critical infrastructure markets serving transportation and emergency services. Incredibly, this acquisition also nearly doubles our software development resources."

"We are thrilled to be a part of the NUSO family of services," said Attilio Licciardello, Mida General Manager and Owner. "Our current partners and customers will have access to new services through the NUSO portfolio in cloud communications, network, and enablement technologies. Additionally, customers and partners can expect the same level of top-quality service."

Mida's contact center and compliance recorders meet the most stringent security and regulatory requirements, including GDPR, MIFID 2, and HIPAA. These solutions can be seamlessly integrated with traditional UCaaS and PBX implementations as well as Microsoft Teams and other cloud communication systems.

"NUSO's acquisition of Mida Solutions broadens the portfolio of solutions our partners can offer their customers," said Ryan Henley, NUSO CRO. "The integration with and extension of NUSO's full-stack capabilities address market needs at the network, service, and application layers, driving value creation as customers move to the cloud. We are excited to add these CX capabilities to our expanding partner network and geographic reach."

This announcement marks NUSO's second acquisition over the past 45 days. NUSO was advised by Q Advisors, a global TMT investment banking boutique.

ABOUT NUSO

NUSO delivers SaaS cloud communication services via a proprietary CPaaS enablement platform supported by a fully redundant network in North America and Europe. The Company offers a diversified portfolio of business-focused Cloud Communications solutions. The Company addresses multiple expanding markets selling enterprise-grade, as-a-service offerings via a robust network of channel partners and direct customers. For more information, visit us at www.NUSO.cloud.

