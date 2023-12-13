Halberd Corporation Signs Multi-Faceted Agreement with CrodenHealth.com

Peter Croden, CrodenHealth Chairman, previously executive with Pharmacia & Upjohn (Pfizer), Upjohn Canada, Upjohn Global Animal Health, NephRx, and Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Ltd. Endeavors to move Halberd forward

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) and CrodenHealth.com of Canada agree to produce, market, sell and distribute Halberd's patented low dose naltrexone combo product(s) worldwide. The agreement also allows CrodenHealth.com right of first refusal regarding similar rights to future products in Halberd's development pipeline.

Peter Croden, Chairman of the Board of CrodenHealth, enjoys a long history in the pharmaceutical industry- over 30 years with Upjohn & Pharmacia Corp. (now Pfizer) in various senior management roles, including President and General Manager of Upjohn Canada and later, President Upjohn Worldwide Animal Health. In 2001, Mr. Croden launched the biotechnology company, NephRx as CEO. In 2015, Mr Croden was appointed to the Board of Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Ltd.

Peter Croden, together with his son, Brad Croden, and nephew, Todd Croden, have over five decades of experience in the pharmaceuticals industry, culminating in the management of CrodenHealth.com. CrodenHealth's role with Halberd Corporation will include efforts to facilitate industry joint ventures and funding as well as drug certification efforts.

Brad Croden, CEO of CrodenHealth, commented, "We are excited to monetize the amazing current & future intellectual property (products) of Halberd Corporation; creating new & profitable revenue streams. This new agreement marks the beginning of a long fruitful win-win relationship between CrodenHealth & Halberd Corporation."

Peter Croden added, "With CrodenHealth's vast pharmaceutical sales & marketing expertise and Halberd Corporations unique groundbreaking intellectual property & first-to-market products - will ensure a profitable positive impact on patient outcomes."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President, and CEO of Halberd Corporation, commented, "Given the commitment of CrodenHealth, coupled with the principals' vast network of relationships and past dealings with large pharmaceutical companies, they have the wherewithal to facilitate game changing joint ventures. These relationships, should also inure to the benefit of Athena GTX and complements many of Halberd's other efforts in the medical field. They also enhance Halberd's capacity to fulfill its commitments to the various military organizations which have specifically expressed interest in one or more of Halberd's endeavors. CrodenHealth also has access to unique applications of bio-marker artificial intelligence in various medical applications."

About CrodenHealth.com

"We help scale amazing companies!"SM

CrodenHealth is a powerful modern team in healthcare. CrodenHealth ensures clients achieve profitable growth through branding, strategic marketing, & tailored go to market strategies. With an exceptional team of marketing and industry experts, we collaborate with our clients to develop or optimize strategies and support successful implementation while maximizing return on investment (ROI).

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), a publicly traded entity on the OTC Market, adheres fully to OTC Market reporting regulations. Following its restructuring in April 2020, Halberd secured exclusive global rights to three granted patents and submitted 22 associated provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications. This strategic move aims to augment the company's value for stockholders and generate interest from potential development partners.

