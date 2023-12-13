Engage Mobilize Announces SOC 2 Re-Certification

Engage Mobilize Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification for the Third Consecutive Year, Demonstrating that Data and Processes are Managed with the Highest Standard of Security and Compliance.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Engage Mobilize Inc., a leading provider of intelligent field operations software, announced its latest achievement, the SOC 2 certification. This milestone marks the Company's third consecutive annual SOC 2 Type II certification. Engage initially obtained its inaugural SOC 2 Type I certification in 2020.





"I am pleased to share that we have attained SOC 2 Type II certification for security, availability, processing integrity, and confidentiality," said Scott Cilento, Chief Executive Officer of Engage Mobilize. "We understand the critical importance of system availability while protecting sensitive information, and this accomplishment further solidifies our pledge to uphold the trust our customers place in us."

SOC 2 (Service Organization Control 2) is a widely recognized standardized framework for assessing service organizations' controls and security practices developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). SOC 2 certification signifies that an independent auditor has verified Engage Mobilize's successful implementation of robust security and privacy controls to safeguard the data and systems under its management on behalf of clients.

About Engage Mobilize

Engage Mobilize's intelligent field operations software streamlines complex field service workflows by unifying E&P operators and oilfield service companies on a single, digital platform - from ticket to invoice. Engage Mobilize's flagship E-Ticketing solution sets the industry standard for fluids hauling and logistics efficiency, boasting expanded capabilities that now encompass electronic invoicing and over 250 oilfield services. Engage Mobilize enables clients to achieve new levels of operational efficiency and reduce costs while increasing transparency and mitigating risk. Discover more at engagemobilize.com.

