HumanTouch, LLC: HumanTouch and CORAS Partner to Deliver Program Objective Memorandum Automation Solutions for the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command

Contract with AFRC to support their efforts to automate, modernize, and develop AI-decision capabilities into its budgeting processes.

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / HumanTouch is proud to announce a contract with the United States Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) to deliver Digital Program Objective Memorandum (POM) Automation Solutions. AFRC manages over 82,000 manpower billets with a portfolio of over $6 billion. HumanTouch will support AFRC's efforts to automate, modernize, and develop AI-decision capabilities into its budgeting processes with increased workforce savings, program efficiencies, and superior accuracy.

Leveraging the CORAS Enterprise Decision Management Platform (EDMP), HumanTouch will automate the budgeting process and deliver a digital POM solution for decision management at the speed of relevance. The solution includes:

Automated SPPBE lifecycle and POM development

NLP analysis on unstructured files

AI predictive analysis

Budget decision support throughout multi-year budget cycles

What-if analysis and scenario planning

Enterprise, organizational, project, manpower visualizations, and reports

Automated workflows

Optimized resource management with relational data organization

Data aggregation that is live in days, enabling immediate optimization and value

"I am excited to deliver a solution to the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command that I know would have helped me in my former roles as a federal executive. Opportunities to streamline decision management, budgeting, and execution processes add tremendous value, efficiency, and address pain points experienced across the federal government in Defense and Civilian agencies," said Kelly Morrison, Sr. Vice President, HumanTouch.

ABOUT HUMANTOUCH - Our HumanTouch X-factor provides exponential expertise, ROI & business value supporting digital transformation & mission delivery. www.humantouchllc.com

ABOUT CORAS - CORAS uses AI/natural language processing (NLP) and business analytics to provide real time data and the decision advantage that leadership needs in a constant state of readiness. CORAS SaaS FedRAMP High runs on the Non-Secure Internet Protocol Router Network (NIPRNet) and Secure Internet Protocol Router Network (SIPRNet) and has Impact Level (IL) 4/5 controls built-in through AWS GovCloud. Coras.com.

