Veho Appoints Deborah Surrette as Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Veho , the company revolutionizing package delivery and returns for the modern economy, announced today the appointment of Deborah Surrette as Chief Commercial Officer. With more than 25 years of experience driving innovation and growth across Supply Chain, eCommerce, and Customer Experience software companies, Surrette has enabled enterprises to adopt transformative technologies for market leadership and expansion. At Veho, she is responsible for accelerating strategy around market growth and business development as the company disrupts the legacy shipping industry.

"We are delighted to welcome Deb to the Veho leadership team at a pivotal time in the company's growth trajectory as we transform the delivery and returns experience for the most customer-centric brands in retail and their customers," said Veho CEO and co-founder Itamar Zur. "Capping off a record holiday season and entering 2024, Deb's deep experience driving commercial strategy for innovative, tech driven solutions across the supply chain and logistics space will further cement Veho's position and future as a disruptor in a legacy industry."

Surrette joins Veho from GreyOrange, a provider of automated robotic fulfillment and inventory optimization software, where she led commercial strategy focusing on sales and customer success to drive growth and increased market share in current and new markets.

Prior to this, she served as VP of Sales at Oracle, where she oversaw the company's North American sales operations, with a focus on large and medium-sized retail businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada. Earlier in her career, she was VP of North American Sales for IBM, spearheading sales for its Smarter Commerce and Watson Customer Engagement Business Unit.

"I am thrilled to join Veho at such a transformational time for both the company and the logistics industry," said Surrette. "The delivery experience is the moment of truth for retailers and Veho continues to drive impact and efficiencies in this area through its innovative technology-led model, creating a better experience for everyone. I look forward to working with the Veho team to unlock additional value as we continue to reinvent the retail delivery and returns experience."

