13.12.2023 | 14:06
North Highland (UMT360) Named in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools

ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has been named in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools.

NH Logo_2021

As noted in the report, "Enterprise Architecture tools help envision, model and plan for the future of the enterprise, offering features to continuously evolve business and operating models. Enterprise architecture leaders should select EA tools that support long-term transformation, modernization and innovation goals."

We believe, "Our 360 Strategic Portfolio Manager integrates strategy execution management and business & enterprise architecture best practices to generate a dynamic blueprint of your business," said Catalin Olteanu, North Highland vice president and 360 lead. "This approach to SPM works to effortlessly connect, align and orchestrate all investments with strategies, boosting business agility along the way."

North Highland is a Niche player in this Magic Quadrant.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture (EA) Tools, 20 November 2023. Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About North Highland
North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by putting people at the heart of every decision. Partnering closely to design and deliver change, we turn challenges into opportunities. Our award-winning change and transformation services - powered by data and digital expertise - build lasting capability at the intersection of?workforce and operations.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts?in?50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.?

For more information, visit?www.northhighland.com?or connect with us on?LinkedIn,?Twitter/X, Instagram and?Facebook.

Media contact:
Courtney James
PR Director
(1) 404-850-2806
courtneylee.james@northhighland.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1426264/NH_Logo__Primary_Horizontal_Large_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/north-highland-umt360-named-in-the-2023-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-enterprise-architecture-tools-302013151.html

