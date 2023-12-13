easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 13-Dec-2023 / 12:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- easyJet plc (the "Company") Director/PDMR shareholding 13 December 2023 1. The Company announces the following PDMRs have deferred a portion of their annual bonus into shares and have therefore been granted awards under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan ("DSBP") on 13 December 2023 as set out below (the "DSBP Awards"). PDMR Number of shares subject to Award Johan Lundgren 90,112 Kenton Jarvis 55,598 Robert Birge 17,247 Stuart Birrell 14,220 Sophie Dekkers 23,233 Thomas Haagensen 15,253 Rebecca Mills 13,659 David Morgan 17,696 Jane Storm 10,737 Garry Wilson 30,326

Each of the DSBP Awards are in the form of a nil-cost option other than awards for Robert Birge which are granted as conditional awards, and no monetary consideration was paid for the DSBP Awards. The DSBP awards shall ordinarily vest and become exercisable on the third anniversary of their grant date, subject to the grantee's continued employment. 2. The Company announces that the following PDMRs have been granted awards under the Restricted Share Plan("RSP") on 13 December 2023 as set out below (the "RSP Awards").

Number of shares PDMR subject to Award Johan Lundgren 198,776 Kenton Jarvis 112,130 Robert Birge 64,678 Stuart Birrell 55,045 Sophie Dekkers 76,452 Thomas Haagensen 57,200 Rebecca Mills 51,223 David Morgan 77,471 Jane Storm 62,691 Garry Wilson 86,646

Each of the RSP Awards are in the form of a nil-cost option, other than awards for Robert Birge which are granted as conditional awards, and no monetary consideration was paid for the RSP Awards. The RSP Awards will typically vest and become exercisable on the third anniversary of their grant date subject to the performance underpins set out in the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts. RSP Awards to the CEO and CFO will be subject to a two-year post-vesting holding period.

Further details relating to the RSP and DSBP can be found within the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts which are available on the Company's website. 3. The Company announces the following transactions by PDMRs who have exercised share awards as set outbelow:

Vesting Exercise Exercise Number of Number of shares sold to Number of Name Type of Award cost date awards cover tax liabilities* shares retained date exercised Long Term 17.12.2016 nil 12.12.2023 3,773 284 3,489 Incentive Plan Long Term 19.12.2017 nil 12.12.2023 1,585 119 1,466 Incentive Plan Long Term 19.12.2019 nil 12.12.2023 13,760 1,035 12,725 Incentive Plan Thomas Haagensen Restricted 19.12.2019 nil 12.12.2023 12,396 933 11,463 Stock Awards Deferred Share 151 Bonus Plan 19.12.2021 nil 12.12.2023 2,033 1,882 Deferred Share 19.12.2022 nil 12.12.2023 761 58 703 Bonus Plan Sophie Long Term 17.12.2016 nil 12.12.2023 1,354 640 714 Dekkers Incentive Plan

* The shares were sold at a price of GBP4.81 on 12 December 2023.

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated Johan Lundgren a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Deferred Share Bonus Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 90,112

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 90,112

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted

Share Plan at nil cost.

Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 198,776

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 198,776

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated Kenton Jarvis a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Deferred Share Bonus Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 55,598

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 55,598

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted

Share Plan at nil cost.

Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 112,130

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 112,130

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated Robert Birge a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Customer and Marketing Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Deferred Share Bonus Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 17,247

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 17,247

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted

Share Plan at nil cost.

Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 64,678

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 64,678

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated Stuart Birrell a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Data & Information Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Deferred Share Bonus Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 14,220

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 14,220

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted

Share Plan at nil cost.

Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 55,045

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 55,045

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated Sophie Dekkers a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Commercial Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Deferred Share Bonus Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 23,233

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 23,233

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted Share

Plan at nil cost.

Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 76,452

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 76,452

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

Exercise of Long-Term Incentive Award at nil cost

b) Nature of the transaction

Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Long-Term Incentive Plan Award Nil 1,354

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 1,354

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive Plan Award

exercise to cover tax liabilities

Price Volume (s) (s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive GBP4.81 640 Plan exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 640

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP4.81

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-12

f) Place of the transaction XLON

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated Thomas Haagensen a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Markets Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Deferred Share Bonus Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 15,253

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 15,253

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted Share

Plan at nil cost.

Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 57,200

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 57,200

d)

Aggregated volume

GBP: Nil

Price

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Long-Term Incentive Award at nil cost

Price(s) Volume(s) Long-Term Incentive Plan Award Nil 3,773 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Long-Term Incentive Plan Award Nil 1,585 Long-Term Incentive Plan Award Nil 13,760

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 19,118

d)

Aggregated volume

GBP: Nil

Price

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Restricted Stock Awards at nil cost

Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Restricted Stock Awards Nil 12,396

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 12,396

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Deferred Share Bonus Plan Award at nil cost

Price(s) Volume(s) Deferred Share Bonus Plan Nil 2,033 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Deferred Share Bonus Plan Nil 761

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 2,794

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive Plan Award

exercise to cover tax liabilities

Price Volume (s) (s) Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive GBP4.81 284 Plan exercise Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive 119 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Plan exercise GBP4.81 Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive GBP4.81 1,035 Plan exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 1,438

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP4.81

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-12

f) Place of the transaction XLON

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from Restricted Stock Award exercise

to cover tax liabilities

Price Volume (s) (s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Sale of shares resulting from Restricted Stock GBP4.81 933 Award exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 933

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP4.81

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-12

f) Place of the transaction XLON

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus Plan Award

exercise to cover tax liabilities

Price Volume (s) (s) Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus GBP4.81 151 Plan Award exercise c) Price(s) and volume(s) Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus GBP4.81 58 Plan Award exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 209

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP4.81

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-12

f) Place of the transaction XLON

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated Rebecca Mills a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group General Counsel b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Deferred Share Bonus Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 13,659

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 13,659

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted

Share Plan at nil cost.

Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 51,223

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 51,223

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated David Morgan a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Deferred Share Bonus Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 17,696

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 17,696

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted

Share Plan at nil cost.

Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 77,471

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 77,471

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated Jane Storm a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group People Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Deferred Share Bonus Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 10,737

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 10,737

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted

Share Plan at nil cost.

Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 62,691

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 62,691

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated Garry Wilson a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO easyJet holidays b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Deferred Share Bonus Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 30,326

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 30,326

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted

Share Plan at nil cost.

Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 86,646

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 86,646

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

