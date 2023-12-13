Anzeige
WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 | Ticker-Symbol: EJT1
Xetra
13.12.23
13:54 Uhr
5,650 Euro
-0,032
-0,56 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASYJET PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6745,69414:51
5,6745,69614:45
Dow Jones News
13.12.2023 | 14:16
109 Leser
easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding -5-

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
13-Dec-2023 / 12:45 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
easyJet plc 
(the "Company") 
 
Director/PDMR shareholding 
13 December 2023 
 1. The Company announces the following PDMRs have deferred a portion of their annual bonus into shares and 
  have therefore been granted awards under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan ("DSBP") on 13 December 2023 as set out 
  below (the "DSBP Awards"). 
PDMR       Number of shares subject to Award 
Johan Lundgren  90,112 
Kenton Jarvis  55,598 
Robert Birge   17,247 
Stuart Birrell  14,220 
Sophie Dekkers  23,233 
Thomas Haagensen 15,253 
Rebecca Mills  13,659 
David Morgan   17,696 
Jane Storm    10,737 
Garry Wilson   30,326

Each of the DSBP Awards are in the form of a nil-cost option other than awards for Robert Birge which are granted as conditional awards, and no monetary consideration was paid for the DSBP Awards. The DSBP awards shall ordinarily vest and become exercisable on the third anniversary of their grant date, subject to the grantee's continued employment. 2. The Company announces that the following PDMRs have been granted awards under the Restricted Share Plan("RSP") on 13 December 2023 as set out below (the "RSP Awards"). 

Number of shares 
PDMR 
         subject to Award 
Johan Lundgren  198,776 
Kenton Jarvis  112,130 
Robert Birge   64,678 
Stuart Birrell  55,045 
Sophie Dekkers  76,452 
Thomas Haagensen 57,200 
Rebecca Mills  51,223 
David Morgan   77,471 
Jane Storm    62,691 
Garry Wilson   86,646

Each of the RSP Awards are in the form of a nil-cost option, other than awards for Robert Birge which are granted as conditional awards, and no monetary consideration was paid for the RSP Awards. The RSP Awards will typically vest and become exercisable on the third anniversary of their grant date subject to the performance underpins set out in the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts. RSP Awards to the CEO and CFO will be subject to a two-year post-vesting holding period.

Further details relating to the RSP and DSBP can be found within the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts which are available on the Company's website. 3. The Company announces the following transactions by PDMRs who have exercised share awards as set outbelow: 

Vesting  Exercise Exercise  Number of    Number of shares sold to  Number of 
Name     Type of Award       cost   date    awards     cover tax liabilities*   shares retained 
               date              exercised 
       Long Term    17.12.2016 nil   12.12.2023 3,773      284             3,489 
       Incentive Plan 
       Long Term    19.12.2017 nil   12.12.2023 1,585      119             1,466 
       Incentive Plan 
       Long Term    19.12.2019 nil   12.12.2023 13,760     1,035            12,725 
       Incentive Plan 
Thomas 
Haagensen   Restricted   19.12.2019 nil   12.12.2023 12,396     933             11,463 
       Stock Awards 
       Deferred Share                         151 
       Bonus Plan   19.12.2021 nil   12.12.2023 2,033                    1,882 
 
       Deferred Share 19.12.2022 nil   12.12.2023 761       58             703 
       Bonus Plan 
Sophie    Long Term    17.12.2016 nil   12.12.2023 1,354      640             714 
Dekkers    Incentive Plan

* The shares were sold at a price of GBP4.81 on 12 December 2023.

For further details please contact easyJet plc:

Institutional investors and analysts: 

Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0)7985 890 939 
Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373

Media: 

Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Harry Cameron Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200 
Olivia Peters Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                              Johan Lundgren 
a)      Name 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment        Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                     easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                      2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                              Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial instrument, type 
       of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                              ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction           Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Deferred Share 
                              Bonus Plan. 
                              Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)            Nil      90,112

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 90,112

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted

Share Plan at nil cost. 

Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)           Nil      198,776

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 198,776

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                              Kenton Jarvis 
a)      Name 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment        Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                     easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                      2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                              Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial instrument, type 
       of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                              ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction           Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Deferred Share 
                              Bonus Plan. 
                              Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)            Nil      55,598

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 55,598

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted

Share Plan at nil cost. 

Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)           Nil      112,130

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 112,130

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                              Robert Birge 
a)      Name 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                Chief Customer and Marketing Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment        Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                     easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                      2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                              Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial instrument, type 
       of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                              ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction           Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Deferred Share 
                              Bonus Plan. 
                              Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)            Nil      17,247

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 17,247

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted

Share Plan at nil cost. 

Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)           Nil      64,678

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 64,678

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                              Stuart Birrell 
a)      Name 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                Chief Data & Information Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment        Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                     easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                      2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                              Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial instrument, type 
       of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                              ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction           Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Deferred Share 
                              Bonus Plan. 
                              Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)            Nil      14,220

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 14,220

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted

Share Plan at nil cost. 

Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)           Nil      55,045

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 55,045

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                            Sophie Dekkers 
a)      Name 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status             Chief Commercial Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment     Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                   easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                            Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                            ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction        Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Deferred Share Bonus 
                            Plan. 
                            Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)          Nil      23,233

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 23,233

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted Share

Plan at nil cost. 

Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)        Nil      76,452

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 76,452

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

Exercise of Long-Term Incentive Award at nil cost

b) Nature of the transaction 

Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)        Long-Term Incentive Plan Award Nil   1,354

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 1,354

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive Plan Award

exercise to cover tax liabilities 

Price Volume 
                                                     (s)  (s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)        Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive GBP4.81 640 
                            Plan exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 640

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP4.81

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-12

f) Place of the transaction XLON 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                            Thomas Haagensen 
a)      Name 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status             Group Markets Director 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment     Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                   easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                            Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                            ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction        Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Deferred Share Bonus 
                            Plan. 
                            Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)          Nil      15,253

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 15,253

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted Share

Plan at nil cost. 

Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)        Nil      57,200

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 57,200

d)

Aggregated volume

GBP: Nil

Price

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Long-Term Incentive Award at nil cost 

Price(s) Volume(s) 
                            Long-Term Incentive Plan Award Nil   3,773 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)        Long-Term Incentive Plan Award Nil   1,585 
                            Long-Term Incentive Plan Award Nil   13,760

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 19,118

d)

Aggregated volume

GBP: Nil

Price

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Restricted Stock Awards at nil cost 

Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)        Restricted Stock Awards  Nil   12,396

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 12,396

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Deferred Share Bonus Plan Award at nil cost 

Price(s) Volume(s) 
                            Deferred Share Bonus Plan Nil   2,033 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s) 
                            Deferred Share Bonus Plan Nil   761

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 2,794

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive Plan Award

exercise to cover tax liabilities 

Price Volume 
                                                     (s)  (s) 
                            Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive GBP4.81 284 
                            Plan exercise 
                            Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive    119 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)        Plan exercise                   GBP4.81 
 
                            Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive GBP4.81 1,035 
                            Plan exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 1,438

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP4.81

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-12

f) Place of the transaction XLON

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from Restricted Stock Award exercise

to cover tax liabilities 

Price Volume 
                                                     (s)  (s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)        Sale of shares resulting from Restricted Stock  GBP4.81 933 
                            Award exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 933

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP4.81

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-12

f) Place of the transaction XLON

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus Plan Award

exercise to cover tax liabilities 

Price Volume 
                                                     (s)  (s) 
                            Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus GBP4.81 151 
                            Plan Award exercise 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s) 
                            Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus GBP4.81 58 
                            Plan Award exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 209

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP4.81

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-12

f) Place of the transaction XLON 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                              Rebecca Mills 
a)      Name 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                Group General Counsel 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment        Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                     easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                      2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                              Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial instrument, type 
       of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                              ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction           Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Deferred Share 
                              Bonus Plan. 
                              Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)            Nil      13,659

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 13,659

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted

Share Plan at nil cost. 

Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)           Nil      51,223

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 51,223

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                              David Morgan 
a)      Name 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                Chief Operating Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment        Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                     easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                      2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                              Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial instrument, type 
       of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                              ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction           Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Deferred Share 
                              Bonus Plan. 
                              Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)            Nil      17,696

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 17,696

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted

Share Plan at nil cost. 

Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)           Nil      77,471

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 77,471

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                              Jane Storm 
a)      Name 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                Group People Director 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment        Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                     easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                      2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                              Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial instrument, type 
       of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                              ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction           Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Deferred Share 
                              Bonus Plan. 
                              Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)            Nil      10,737

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 10,737

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted

Share Plan at nil cost. 

Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)           Nil      62,691

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 62,691

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                              Garry Wilson 
a)      Name 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                CEO easyJet holidays 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment        Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                     easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                      2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                              Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial instrument, type 
       of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                              ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction           Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Deferred Share 
                              Bonus Plan. 
                              Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)            Nil      30,326

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 30,326

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted

Share Plan at nil cost. 

Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)           Nil      86,646

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 86,646

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-13

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     EZJ 
LEI Code:   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
Sequence No.: 291808 
EQS News ID:  1796247 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1796247&application_name=news

