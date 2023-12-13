Mainz (ots) -
Woche 50/23
Mi., 13.12.
Bitte Programmänderung ab 19.00 Uhr beachten:
19.00 heute
19.19 Wetter (VPS 19.20)
19.20 ZDF spezial (VPS 19.21/HD/UT)
Durchbruch im Haushaltsstreit - Ampel-Koalition einigt sich
Moderation: Matthias Fornoff
19.40 Hotel Mondial (VPS 19.25)
20.25 Markus Lanz - Das Jahr 2023 (VPS 20.15)
22.40 heute journal (VPS 22.30)
23.10 sportstudio UEFA Champions League (VPS 23.00)
0.10 auslandsjournal (VPS 0.00)
0.40 heute journal update (VPS 0.30)
0.55 auslandsjournal - die doku: Rückkehr nach Israel (VPS 0.44)
Die lange Nacht zur Klimakonferenz
1.25 plan b: Die Meeresschützer (VPS 0.45)
1.55 plan b: Grün und exotisch (VPS 1.15)
2.25 plan b: Moor for future! (VPS 1.45)
2.55 plan b: Von grau zu grün (VPS 2.15)
3.25 plan b: Stadt, Land - unter? (VPS 2.45)
3.55 plan b: Die Artenschützer - Im Einsatz für die Natur (VPS 3.15)
4.25 frontal-Dokumentation (VPS 3.45)
Greenwashing - Das Märchen von der Klimarettung
5.00- hallo deutschland
5.30
