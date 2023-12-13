EviView Celebrates Renewable Momentum with Ørsted

CORK, Ireland, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Ireland client EviView, today celebrated its ongoing work with the world's leading developer of offshore wind, Ørsted. Founded in 2015, Eviview, a fast growing software company, operates out of Cork Airport Business Park, and their solution helps companies streamline shift handovers, continuous improvements etc.

EviView Chair Pat Lynch said, "We're delighted to partner with Ørsted to show what our shift management software can bring to the renewables sector. Our team has sustained positive momentum since we were founded in 2015, and we are proud to be building a high value indigenous company that works with the best companies in the most innovative sectors worldwide."

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment of Ireland, Simon Coveney TD, said, "It's exciting to see a partnership such as this coming to fruition. There is momentum in renewables in Ireland, and Government are working hard to support the creativity of indigenous companies such as EviView to maximise our economic potential. I look forward to the publication of our National Industrial Strategy for Offshore Wind to ensure this sector continues to deliver for Ireland."

Patrick Calnan, Lead Offshore Market Developer for Ørsted said, "With 100 people in our Cork office, Ørsted is committed to Ireland with solar, onshore, and offshore projects in progress. Our team are always on the lookout for ways to bring efficiency and innovation to this fast-paced sector and it's positive to see Irish business responding to the potential of the sector so well. There is every potential for Irish indigenous companies to build on the clustering momentum already seen in places such as Cork."

About EviView

In 2015, EviView launched with a mission to eliminate inefficiencies through advanced analytics. The company's comprehensive solution includes cutting-edge software designed to provide crucial metrics and statistics as a single source of truth. EviView is focused on serving organizations with multiple shifts, such as 24/7 operations, where it assists them in enhancing their production processes.

Today, EviView collaborates with pharmaceutical, biotech, precision engineering, food and beverage, and energy companies worldwide to optimize process performance.

Thousands of users interact with the software daily, capturing essential metrics and gaining valuable insights into process performance. By enabling informed, data-driven decision-making, EviView empowers clients to improve efficiencies and minimize production downtime.

About Ørsted

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 9,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2022, the group's revenue was DKK 132.3 billion (EUR 17.8 billion)

