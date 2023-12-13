Twin Vee PowerCats Co. and AquaSport Co. Subsidiary Announce the Launch of Three New Boat Models as Company Continues Its Growth Strategy with Innovative Product Development

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced the launch of three new boat models as it closes out the fourth quarter of 2023. The second-generation Twin Vee 400 GFX, the Aquasport 24 Center Console, and the Twin Vee 280 GFX Dual Console are the latest additions to the Company's diverse lineup of boats.

"The launch of these three new boat models signifies our relentless pursuit of innovation. We're dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of our customers and providing them with unparalleled quality, performance, and choice," said Joseph Visconti, President and CEO of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "Even in challenging times, we remain focused on diversifying our lineup and inspiring new and existing customers, as well as the broader recreational marine industry."

Twin Vee's 2024 400 GFX boasts second-generation enhancements that elevate its performance and comfort to new heights. According to Visconti, the Company has worked hard to incorporate feedback from its dealer network and build upon the successful launch of the first-generation models in 2022. "Our new 400 GFX is faster, having reached 75 miles per hour in recent testing. With over 450 square feet of deck space, 2,500 quarts of insulated storage, 150-gallon livewell capacity, and powered by up to 1800 HP, our 2024 400 GFX has more storage, more seating, more tech, and is ready for endless adventure."

The all-new Aquasport 2400 Center Console promises a seamless blend of style and functionality, designed to deliver an exhilarating on-the-water experience. The Company anticipates that anglers will also be drawn to the 24-foot center console boat. "We've designed the 2400 CC with a spacious deck that provides ample room for casting and reeling, while multiple rod holders and a large live bait well will cater to any fisher's needs," remarks Visconti. "We're proud to say that the innovative design of Aquasport's all-new boat ensures every inch of space is optimized for the ultimate fishing experience."

The Company's third new boat model is the Twin Vee 280 GFX Dual Console, which offers versatility for family adventures. Following a classic dual console layout, the 280 DC GFX utilizes all of its 9-foot 6-inch beam, creating a wide U-shaped lounge seating area in the front of the boat. "Our new 280 DC GFX provides a large seating capacity that can fit the whole family and more," states Visconti. "Our power catamaran's wide beam makes for a dual console configuration with roomy ergonomics perfect for socializing." According to the Company, the 280 DC GFX will also boast beautifully upholstered seating and bolsters throughout while allowing 360 degrees of fishability. Moreover, the helm is clean and clear, with a tempered and curved glass wraparound windshield that provides access to the bow through a hinged middle panel. The 280 DC GFX offers owners a variety of amenities for an all-day fishing excursion or a casual day of entertaining on the water.

"Each model embodies our Company's dedication to pushing boundaries and exceeding expectations in craftsmanship, technology, and design," explains Visconti. "Despite the hurdles posed by the current market landscape, Twin Vee and its subsidiary AquaSport Co. remain undeterred in our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction."

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats. The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for nearly 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding continuing the Company's growth through its product development mission, meeting the evolving needs of customers and providing them with unparalleled quality, performance, and choice, remaining focused even in challenging times on diversifying the Company's lineup and inspiring new and existing customers, as well as the broader recreational marine industry, and anglers being drawn to the all-new Aquasport 2400 Center Console. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to continue its growth through product development, the Company's ability to meet the evolving needs of customers and provide unparalleled quality, performance, and choice, the Company's ability to remain focused on diversifying its product lineup and inspiring new and existing customers, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda

investor@twinvee.com

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

