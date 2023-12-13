Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.12.2023
Breaking News: Das dynamische Duo und die Eroberung Nordamerikas?!
WKN: A0HMX9 | ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 | Ticker-Symbol: B6S
München
13.12.23
08:09 Uhr
9,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BRITVIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRITVIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,80010,20016:19
13.12.2023 | 14:46
Britvic plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
13-Dec-2023 / 13:14 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Britvic plc 
LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
12 December 2023 
 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
 
Britvic plc (the "Company") was notified on 12 December 2023, that the Executive Directors were granted conditional 
awards to acquire, for no consideration, Shares under the 2015 Britvic Performance Share Plan ("PSP"). 
At the January 2022 AGM the Directors Remuneration policy was agreed introducing bonus deferral for the CEO and CFO 
(one third of any bonus earned will be delivered in shares which will be deferred for two years). 
Details of the number of Shares awarded to Executive Directors are detailed below: 
Name       Position      Number of Shares awarded Plan 
Simon Litherland Executive Director 206,707         PSP 
Simon Litherland Executive Director 42,882          Deferred bonus 
Rebecca Napier  Executive Director 98,858          PSP

The share awards made under the PSP are a conditional right to receive up to the number of Shares stated and will vest to the extent that certain performance criteria are satisfied by the Company over a three-year period from 1 October 2023 to the end of the Company's financial year in 2026.

The performance condition attaching to the PSP award has two elements. Half of the shares under award shall be measured on relative Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") against the FTSE 250 (excluding investment trusts) and 20% of that part of the award shall vest at median performance, rising on a straight line to 100% of the award vesting at upper quartile performance. The other half of the shares under award shall be measured on adjusted EPS with threshold vesting at 63.1p, at which 20% of that element of the award shall vest, increasing on a straight-line basis to 72.1p at which 100% of that element of the award shall vest.

Notes 1. The Company's ordinary shares of 20 pence per share ("Shares")

The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

Mollie Stoker

Company Secretary 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
(a)      Name                              SIMON LITHERLAND 
Reason for the notification 
(a)      Position/status                        CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, DIRECTOR 
(b)      Initial notification/Amendment                 INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
  monitor 
                                              BRITVIC PLC 
(a)      Name

(b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type oftransaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 

ORDINARY SHARES OF 20 PENCE EACH 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
(a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

(b) Nature of the transaction GRANT OF AWARDS MADE UNDER THE 2015

BRITVIC PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN (PSP)

Price(s) Volume(s)

(c) Price(s) and volume(s)

GBP0 249,588

Aggregated information

(d) -- Aggregated volume 249,588

-- Price

GBP0

(e) Date and time of the transaction 12 December 2023

(f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
(a)      Name                              REBECCA NAPIER 
Reason for the notification 
(a)      Position/status                        CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, DIRECTOR 
(b)      Initial notification/Amendment                 INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
  monitor 
                                              BRITVIC PLC 
(a)      Name

(b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type oftransaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 

ORDINARY SHARES OF 20 PENCE EACH 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
(a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

(b) Nature of the transaction GRANT OF AWARDS MADE UNDER THE 2015

BRITVIC PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN (PSP)

Price(s) Volume(s)

(c) Price(s) and volume(s)

GBP0 98,858

Aggregated information

(d) -- Aggregated volume 98,858

-- Price

GBP0

(e) Date and time of the transaction 12 December 2023

(f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      BVIC 
LEI Code:    635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  291814 
EQS News ID:  1796299 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1796299&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2023 08:14 ET (13:14 GMT)

