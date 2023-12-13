XPENG Motors: XPENG G9 awarded SUV of the Year and Family Car of the Year in Denmark Mobilsiden's Electric Car of the Year 2024

XPENG G9 awarded SUV of the Year and Family Car of the Year in Mobilsiden's Electric Car of the Year 2024

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG Motors ("XPENG" or the "Company," NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") company, today shared the news that the international version of its electric SUV, XPENG G9, has been awarded SUV of the Year and Family Car of the Year in Denmark Mobilsiden's Electric Car of the Year 2024 award.



More than 10,000 votes have been cast for 104 electric cars that are-or will soon be-on the Danish market for Mobilsiden.dk's Electric Car of the Year 2024 award. Two of the five awards have been given to XPENG G9.

Mobilsiden.dk is Denmark's largest online mobile media player focusing on technology and gadgets. In recent years, electric cars have received more and more coverage on the site.

XPENG G9 has been awarded SUV of the Year 2024 and Family Car of the Year 2024. Additionally, the G9 received the third most votes in the Motorists' Award, which recognizes the most popular electric cars among Mobilsiden.dk readers.

For SUV of the Year 2024, XPENG G9, Mobilsiden's two auto journalists say:

"Quite simply, a nice and spacious SUV with comfort and a cabin that you would otherwise only find in expensive luxury cars. It is a car packed with family-friendly solutions and features for young and old. It is a high-tech marvel that focuses on ease of use and driving experience. Last but not least, the XPENG G9 is in an attractive price bracket when you measure it against the car's high quality."

For the award as Family Car of the Year 2024, Mobilsiden's two auto journalists say:

"An SUV that provides an excellent driving experience, where there is a clear and unobstructed view. It also offers long-range and is the market's fastest charging vehicle. G9 offers fantastic quality as well as a beautifully designed cabin. The infotainment system is among the best on the market, too. XPENG G9 is a true game changer that sets new standards for what you can expect in terms of comfort, space, and equipment for the price."

For more information about the test scores, please see Mobilsiden pages:

https://mobilsiden.dk/elbilmatch/elbiler-bedst-i-test/

https://mobilsiden.dk/elbilmatch/type/suv/

About XPENG

XPENG is a global smart electric vehicle company founded in 2014 in Guangzhou, China, developing clean, intuitive, and creative mobility solutions. With industry-leading R&D facilities, XPENG is bringing vehicles with superior safety, electric efficiency, and on-road performance to markets across the globe. The company is constantly working to advance its core technology offering, including autonomous driving capabilities, SEPA 2.0, and captivating in-car infotainment systems. XPENG has headquarters in Guangzhou and Amsterdam, with additional offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Silicon Valley. XPENG has started sales in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands with its P7 sports sedan and ultra-fast charging G9 SUV in 2023.

Visit heyxpeng.comfor more information.

Contacts

For Media Enquiries:

Email: pr@xiaopeng.com