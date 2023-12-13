PARA OPS and ARWEN products to be available for sale on-line to law enforcement agencies and will be featured at the 2024 SHOT Show, Las Vegas, January 23-26

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2023) - KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (TSXV: KWE.WT.U) (NASDAQ: KWE) (NASDAQ: KWESW) (FSE: 62UA); ("KWESST" or "the Company") today announced that its non-lethal PARA OPS and ARWEN products will be available for law enforcement agencies to purchase on-line (with link from KWESST website) on Monday, December 18, 2023.

"As part of scaling our PARA OPS and ARWEN products businesses we're making it easier for law enforcement customers to place orders," said Sean Homuth, KWESST CEO. "This follows successful PARA OPS demonstrations to law enforcement agencies over the summer and fall, and a growing backlog of orders for ARWEN products." A further demonstration to multi-level law enforcement jurisdictions will take place tomorrow, Thursday December 14, 2023.

KWESST added that PARA OPS has been in initial production through the fall of this year, and the Company plans to ramp up for volume production in early calendar 2024 in conjunction with the promotion of PARA OPS at the 2024 SHOT Show in Las Vegas, January 23-26. KWESST will also be introducing its new ARWEN 40mm cartridge at the SHOT Show in response to substantial interest from many law enforcement agencies.

"All these products will be featured in live-fire demonstrations for invited guests and media at the SHOT Show Range Day, Monday, January 22nd," said Mr. Homuth.

The Company stated that it has been in discussions with law enforcement product distributors and expects to begin announcing distribution arrangements in the coming weeks and throughout 2024.

KWESST (NASDAQ: KWE) (NASDAQ: KWESW) (TSXV: KWE) (FSE: 62UA) develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems for military and security forces. The company's current portfolio of offerings includes digitization of tactical forces for real-time shared situational awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users' smart devices and weapons. Other KWESST products include countermeasures against threats such as electronic detection, lasers and drones. These systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems, and all come integrated with TAK. The company also has a new proprietary non-lethal product line branded PARA OPSTM with application across all segments of the non-lethal market, including law enforcement. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with operations in Stafford, VA and representative offices in London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE.

