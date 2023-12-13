Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2023) - Limitless Tire, a leader in the automotive industry with a rich 14-year history, celebrates a monumental milestone in sales, largely attributed to the success of its innovative e-commerce platform. This platform, renowned for its real-time live inventory and guaranteed rim and tire fitments, has revolutionized the online retail experience for automotive customers.





In a significant move, Limitless Tire is now opening a waitlist for businesses interested in leveraging this powerful e-commerce platform. Interested parties can sign up at Limitless Tire - Grow Your Business. This development is a direct response to the platform's overwhelming success and the high demand from businesses seeking to integrate this cutting-edge technology into their operations.





Faisal Mohammad, with his extensive background as a mechanic and intimate knowledge of the automotive industry, has been the driving force behind this platform. His personal journey, filled with challenges and accomplishments, has been instrumental in shaping this e-commerce solution, designed to simplify and revolutionize the automotive retail sector for businesses of all sizes.

Platform Highlights:

No Inventory Liability: Enables businesses to sell rims and tires without the risks associated with inventory management. Ease of Operation: Requires no extensive fitment knowledge, making it accessible for all levels of expertise. Diverse Product Range: Offers access to a wide selection of products, meeting various customer demands. Streamlined Sales Process: The platform is designed for efficiency, improving overall business operations. Potential for Increased Revenue: Opens up new market opportunities for businesses, enhancing their growth potential.

This initiative, spearheaded by Faisal Mohammad, is particularly focused on supporting mechanic shops and other automotive businesses. Recognizing the challenges and financial pressures in the industry, the company's vision for this program is to empower these businesses, acknowledging their crucial role and easing their financial burdens.

About Limitless Tire Established in 2011, Limitless Tire has evolved into a premier provider of high-quality tires, custom wheels, and comprehensive automotive services. Serving over 50,000 satisfied customers, the company offers a range of products and services across its locations in Brampton, Mississauga, North York, Rexdale, and Pickering.

About Big Uproar Big Uproar, a dynamic marketing and branding firm, has been a long-standing Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) partner of Limitless Tire. Known for its innovative strategies and comprehensive business management services, Big Uproar has played a vital role in enhancing Limitless Tire's market position and customer engagement.

Media Contact: Faisal Mohammad faisal@limitlesstire.com 647-381-4886

