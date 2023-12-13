First-of-a-kind technology immigration platform eases path to entry for newcomers while supporting immigrant retention

All-in-one platform provides a marketplace for newcomers with Comprehensive Ranking System calculators and scoring, professional development, job placement, interest-based communities and other important pre and post-landing services

App has received thousands of five-star reviews across Google Play and Apple App stores

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2023) - CanPR Technology Inc. ("CanPR"), a leading technology-enabled immigration platform in Canada, is pleased to announce that its market-first full-service immigration platform and app CanPR has surpassed one million downloads across Google Play and Apple App stores. The app has become popular in Canada, the Middle East and on the South Asian continent as a one-stop hub offering comprehensive pre and post-landing solutions in a convenient and user-friendly environment.

"I'm an immigrant myself, and my family experienced a lot of uncertainty going through the immigration process," said Co-Founder and CEO Akshat Soni. "Our goal is to provide clarity and assurance so others can feel more confident when immigrating to Canada. I am very pleased with the response to our solution, and we continue to iterate the platform to serve our growing and diverse community."

Officially launched in January 2023, the CanPR app and has received thousands of five-star reviews. It is the only full-service immigration solution and technology marketplace platform that provides pre and post-landing services with a focus on building a community, so people feel settled in their new homes.

CanPR App Services Highlights:

Comprehensive Ranking System and Provincial Nominee Program tools with predictive technology and online support: a step-by-step guide takes users through a clear path to improving applications for temporary and permanent residence visas.

Job Training: a portal with search functionality that connects employers with candidates to fill positions across Canada. This includes job application training and free HR consultation with reference checks that are verified on behalf of the applicant by CanPR staff.

More than 100,000 members in interest-based community groups: newcomers can connect socially with each other and share mutual experiences which helps relieve loneliness and isolation when arriving in Canada.

About CanPR

CanPR Technology Inc. is a technology platform dedicated to helping immigrants in their journey toward becoming permanent residents of Canada. At CanPR, we offer a range of services to assist with the immigration journey. Our platform provides a comprehensive understanding of the process of immigrating to Canada, completing and tracking immigration applications, connecting newcomers with employers to help them find a job, and post-immigration services to help them settle in Canada.

Currently, the platform has over 1,000,000 app installs. CanPR was incorporated pursuant to the Canada Business Corporations Act on June 20, 2022. For more information on CanPR, visit www.canpr.io.

