Limitless Earth Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 13

13 December 2023

LIMITLESS EARTH PLC

("Limitless" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

About Limitless Earth plc

Limitless Earth plc is a proactive investment company that focuses on making investments in and assisting companies which exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation. Limitless invests in small companies where there are clear catalysts for value appreciation and the companies are operating in sectors exhibiting long term growth linked to demographic change. Examples of such sectors include Cleantech, Life Sciences, nanotech, medtech, recycling, and new Internet opportunities.