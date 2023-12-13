Anzeige
13.12.2023 | 15:12
Limitless Earth Plc - Result of AGM

Limitless Earth Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 13

13 December 2023

LIMITLESS EARTH PLC

("Limitless" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

For further information, please contact:

Limitless Earth plc

Guido Contesso

+44 7780 700 091

www.limitlessearthplc.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Nominated Adviser

Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Ludovico Lazzaretti

+44 20 7213 0880

www.cairnfin.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Broker

Charles Goodfellow / Lucy Williams

+44 20 7469 0930

www.peterhousecap.com

About Limitless Earth plc

Limitless Earth plc is a proactive investment company that focuses on making investments in and assisting companies which exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation. Limitless invests in small companies where there are clear catalysts for value appreciation and the companies are operating in sectors exhibiting long term growth linked to demographic change. Examples of such sectors include Cleantech, Life Sciences, nanotech, medtech, recycling, and new Internet opportunities.


