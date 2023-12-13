$400,000 Investment by the KeyBank Foundation to Help Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region Expand Food Justice and Family Equity Efforts

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / KeyBank

Funding will support Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region's Health & Wellness Division which serves thousands of Capital Region residents with unmet needs

The KeyBank Foundation is investing $400,000 to help Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region expand its efforts to provide more accessible, responsive, and comprehensive service to community members facing food insecurity and acute crises. This grant is part of KeyBank's commitment to invest $40 billion in the communities it serves.

"All of us at KeyBank are proud to invest in the Trinity Alliance, an organization that helps so many in our community who are facing challenges," said KeyBank Capital Region Market President Fran O'Rourke. "The family focused work that the team at Trinity does lifts the Capital Region up and provides everyone a chance to succeed. Our support of their efforts is part of KeyBank's purpose to help the Capital Region and all of the communities we serve thrive."

"This contribution allows us to enhance and deepen our ability to reach hundreds more Capital Region residents," Trinity Alliance CEO Harris Oberlander said. "This year alone, we've had a 15 percent increase in requests for services compared to last year. We are so grateful to Key Bank for supporting our vision!"

Funding will support Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region's Health & Wellness Division , which serves thousands of Capital Region residents with unmet needs. Community members who seek out services have often been denied services or care at other service providers due to nuanced eligibility criteria. The Health & Wellness Division is designed to be a low barrier, rapid engagement center to address and solve complex and emerging social determinants of health needs. Services range from supplying emergency food, toiletries, and infant need supplies to health insurance navigation, transportation assistance, ID/documentation assistance, direct financial assistance, housing resource navigation, winter coats, holiday toy programming, mass food distributions, free IRS tax preparation, and more.

The project serves economically challenged residents in New York's Capital Region, with the largest footprint within the City of Albany. Individuals served reside within food deserts, pharmacy deserts, and banking deserts - communities faced with a dearth of local resources. The majority of community members served identify with marginalized groups, including people of color, homeless, LGBTQ+, and/or immigrant populations.

On a programmatic and service level, Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region goes beyond acknowledging the imperative of diversity, equity and inclusion to enacting concrete strategic steps by deriving its mandate from the community and being responsive to it. Its integrated, collaborative, place-based, whole family approach promotes micro- and macro-level change, building neighborhood vitality, family stability and individual resilience.

"Trinity Alliance assists in leveling the playing field in the Capital Region by providing crucial help to people facing life challenges," said Tamika Otis, KeyBank Capital Region Corporate Responsibility Officer. "We are proud to support and stand with Trinity Alliance as they continue bringing much needed resources, hope and equity to our community."

Since 2017, KeyBank has invested more than $1 billion in the Capital Region through its National Community Benefits Plan, supporting affordable housing and community development projects; small business and home lending; and transformative philanthropy.

ABOUT KEYBANK

KeyBank's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, KeyCorp is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at September 30, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

ABOUT TRINITY ALLIANCE OF THE CAPITAL REGION

Founded in 1912, Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region offers a wide variety of resources and support tailored to meet the unmet needs of children, individuals, and families in the underserved community it represents. From parenting and reading classes to food pantries, anti-violence initiatives, housing assistance and much more, Trinity seeks to holistically strengthen the community in ways where it needs it, when it needs it and how it needs it. For more information, visit TrinityAllianceAlbany.org or call 518-449-5155.

