Naples, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2023) - Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC PINK: SONG), a leader in the music industry, has issued a statement today to reconfirm its commitment to the buyback program and address recent rumors surrounding a reverse stock split. The company remains steadfast in its goals and is taking legal action against those disseminating misinformation, unfounded allegations, and defamatory statements.

Jake P. Noch, CEO of Music Licensing, Inc., is leading the charge against false claims, stating, "We have zero tolerance for baseless rumors and are committed to protecting the integrity of our company. Legal action will be taken against any party involved in spreading misinformation that harms our reputation and shareholder trust."

As of December 13, 2023, the number of outstanding common stock shares remains unchanged at 802,635,215 shares. The company emphasizes that the reverse stock split is a strategic move aimed at consolidating shares, with no impact on the overall valuation of the company.

"A reverse stock split is not about dilution but rather a consolidation of shares to enhance shareholder value and uplift our stock from the 'penny stock' classification. We want to assure our shareholders that the number of shares may reduce, but the value and essence of their holdings remain intact," explained Noch.

Furthermore, the company plans to allocate 25% of net recoverables from its ongoing licensing enforcement and collection campaign into an open-market common stock buyback program. This initiative aligns with Music Licensing, Inc.'s commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

In addition, Music Licensing, Inc. is diversifying its revenue streams through the acquisition of Music IP royalty stakes. The strategic moves underscore the company's long-term vision and commitment to growth.

Amid recent challenges in investor outreach, the company has decided to change its approach and will no longer engage with individuals directly on social media platforms. This decision is in response to the abuse of the company's goodwill by those attempting to use statements made by the company to spread confusion and misinformation.

Noch reiterated, "Our commitment to transparency remains unchanged. However, due to recent abuse, we are shifting our investor outreach strategy to more controlled and formal channels."

Music Licensing, Inc. affirms its dedication to its shareholders and the integrity of its operations. Legal action is imminent against those involved in spreading false information, with the first lawsuit expected to be filed in federal court on Friday or Monday.

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC PINK: SONG) (ProMusicRights.com)

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), also known as Pro Music Rights, is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music.

