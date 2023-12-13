Companies Continue to Benefit from Newswire's Press Release Distribution Data

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Newswire, a leading provider of press release distribution services, encourages companies to lean on data collection and analysis to better understand the reach and effectiveness of their press release campaigns.

Companies across diverse industries, including business services, healthcare, and technology, to name a few, leverage Newswire's analytics to gauge brand awareness, online visibility, media coverage, and their collective influence on business growth.

"Press releases are a dynamic marketing tool that helps companies build brand awareness, attract website traffic, improve search engine optimization performance, generate leads and more," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "Press release distribution provides companies with valuable insights they can use to inform their future campaigns and marketing strategies. This information is invaluable and puts brands in a better position to succeed."

Newswire's clients receive comprehensive reports with each press release, offering detailed insights into campaign engagement, demographics, and reach, for example. This data serves as a foundation for companies to experiment with alternative messaging, calls-to-action, and more.

Frank M., a Newswire customer and a director of marketing and communications, agrees and shared his positive feedback in his G2 review stating, "Newswire provides superior data to see how your press releases do, utilizing many different metrics. Most importantly, their customer service is outstanding! Extremely helpful and willing to answer any question. An absolute pleasure to work with."

