All-In Nutritionals Introduces the Healthiest, Acid-Free, Nutrient-Infused, Alkaline Coffee on the Market

Formulator Lindsey Duncan, CN, ND, notes this is not just another trendy coffee upgrade but a true coffee revolution in taste and health benefits.

SPRINGFIELD, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / All-In Nutritionals, LLC, creators of highly effective and potent natural supplements such as Ancient Energy, Jungle Greens, and Pure Collagen, announced today the addition of another exciting product with a unique, alkaline coffee formula called, "For the Love of Coffee."

Each ingredient in the proprietary "For the Love of Coffee" formula was hand picked and includes generous amounts of six mushrooms grown on organic oats that provide amazing adaptogenic effects and organic black mission figs known to contain plenty of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Also added are magnesium bicarbonate and potassium, which elevate the pH to create a non-acidic, alkaline coffee with a pH of 7.0 or above with each cup. The average cup of coffee has a pH between 4.0 and 5.0.

In addition, the formula contains organic MCT (Medium Train Triglycerides) oil, which creates a smooth, robust, and creamy flavor while providing healthy and beneficial "good fats."

"This is far beyond your typical cup of morning joe," said Lindsey Duncan, CEO of All-In Nutritionals. "Our coffee product is packed with so many nutrients and so many benefits that GIVE to your body instead of take away from your body."

"Unfortunately, most coffee on the market is highly processed using harsh chemicals, may contain mold, can make you overly jittery and wired, and can be very acidic," said Duncan. "For those who drink several cups a day, the average coffee can lead to an overly acidic body. Too much acid in the body can contribute to a list of health issues that are too long to list. With the launch of 'For the Love of Coffee,' customers will receive the opposite of what we call these 'negative coffee effects.'"

The coffee beans are free from chemical processing, mold, and all the toxic chemicals. Duncan's formula utilizes the cleanest, high-altitude, organic coffee beans rich in flavor, dark roasted, and freshly ground. The coffee is fair trade, organic and from local farmers in Guatemala and Honduras.

"We are extremely excited to be able to offer our customers this very unique and healthy product because everyone loves coffee," said Duncan. "I mean, I love coffee. What I don't love, though, is how acid, jittery, and nervous the average coffee makes my body. One might think with all these added 'healthy ingredients,' the flavor and consistency of the coffee would not be good. Nothing could be farther from the truth. The flavor is, in my opinion, one of the best things about this product. 'For the Love of Coffee' has been called 'the best tasting coffee I've ever had' by dozens and dozens of All-In Nutritionals customers."

"If you want the perfect holiday gift, that's not full of sugar, chemicals, acid, and little to no benefits, you can now give a loved one the gift of a healthy and incredible tasting coffee, for less than $1.50 a cup," added Duncan. "In our eyes, this is a huge win for everyone. 'For the Love of Coffee,' and for that matter, any of our products, would make fantastic gifts this holiday season."

About All-In Nutritionals

Founded and created by Master Formulator, Herbalist, Doctor of Naturopathy, and Certified Nutritionist Lindsey Duncan, All-In Nutritionals is the leading provider of all-natural, pure, clinically studied and ingredient-tested supplements to aid people in nourishing, balancing, cleansing, and supporting the human body. All-In Nutritionals uses organic, wild-harvested, non-GMO ingredients grown and harvested in their natural state and masterfully formulated for both long-term and short-term success. All products are manufactured in All-In Nutritionals' pristine and FDA-registered manufacturing facility.

