Marking its first European acquisition, PMG has acquired UK-based RocketMill, a leading independent, full-service digital marketing agency. The combined strengths of PMG and RocketMill will bring forth a people-first, customer-centric performance marketing company that is laser-focused on driving accountable business impact for customers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

RocketMill joins the leading independent digital advertising agency PMG to bolster its ability to service clients in the UK across EMEA. (Graphic: Business Wire)

RocketMill is one of the UK's fastest-growing independent full-service digital agencies. It brings an integrated approach to media, creative, customer experience, data and technology to help businesses grow through marketing performance. With the addition of their team of 200 employees across two offices (Brighton and London), the union boosts PMG's existing London footprint with a synergistic set of capabilities. And with technology underpinning the foundation of both organizations, there is an enhanced ability to move at the pace of data, business, culture, and customer hallways.

PMG continues to build in ways that fulfill the promises it made to customers from day one, predicated on the belief that all marketing must drive performance. RocketMill marks PMG's second acquisition in its 13-year history-and its first in Europe-following the acquisition in October of Dallas-based Camelot Strategic Marketing Media, one of the largest independent agency buyers of video, OTT, and CTV.

PMG CEO and Founder George Popstefanov will lead the combined entity, driving the vision and ambition of approximately 900 PMGers worldwide.

"I am truly excited about how our teams will come together to expand our offering on a global scale to deliver unparalleled marketing solutions for brands," said Popstefanov. "Our similarities across people, offering, and ambition made RocketMill an obvious choice for accelerating our expansion into Europe. We believe this move positions us for tackling the headwinds that today's customers face globally and reinforces our philosophy of always changing for the better."

Founded in 2009, RocketMill has built a reputation as a best-in-class employer in the UK and was named The Drum's 2023 Agency of the Year. Its clients include Dropbox, Skybet, Bare Minerals, Hyundai, Kimberly-Clark, The Telegraph, and more.

"In today's world, marketing demands accountability," said Tom Byrne, CEO of RocketMill. "Like PMG, technology sits at the core of our connected offering, underpinning everything we do and driving innovation for our clients. Joining forces with PMG enables us to integrate our own technology and talent to enhance both the sophistication and scale of delivery for clients. We're thrilled about the possibilities of what we can achieve together."

Added Sam Garrity, chairman and co-founder at RocketMill: "Since our founding, our guiding principle has always been doing what's best for our people. In PMG, we found a partner that shares our cultural values. Both businesses have been recognized for how we look after our teams and have maintained that focus throughout fast growth. By coming together, we've created a huge win for our employees, including a future full of wonderful career opportunities for all."

The company integration begins immediately, and clients' needs will drive the timing of specific synergies across teams and capabilities.

About PMG:

PMG is a global independent digital company that seeks to inspire people and brands that anything is possible. Driven by shared success, PMG uses business strategy and transformation, creative, media, and insights, along with our proprietary marketing intelligence platform Alli, to deliver Digital Made for Humans. With offices in New York, London, Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, Atlanta, Costa Rica, and Cleveland, our team is made up of 900 employees globally, and our work for brands like Apple, Nike, Intuit, Experian, Whole Foods, Kohler, Momentive, CKE Restaurants and Sephora has received top industry recognitions including Cannes Lions and Adweek Media Plan of the Year.

Named to Ad Age's 2023 A-List, MediaPost's 2022 Independent Agency of the Year, and Adweek's 2021 Breakthrough Media Agency of the Year, PMG has grown through commitments to continuous improvement, business integrity, and cultivating dynamic relationships. We are proud to be named among Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators, Fortune's 2023 #1 Best Workplaces in Advertising Marketing and Best Workplaces for Women, and to be the only company named to Ad Age's Best Places to Work eight years in a row. For more information about PMG, visit www.pmg.com.

