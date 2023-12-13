Anzeige
WKN: A2PUZ3 | ISIN: US92556H2067 | Ticker-Symbol: 0VVB
Tradegate
13.12.23
17:15 Uhr
13,850 Euro
-0,290
-2,05 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL CL B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL CL B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,74813,79617:37
13,72813,77617:36
13.12.2023
Paramount's Reflecting Me: The Video

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Paramount:

BY: MATTHEW JAFAR

Originally published by Paramount

In 2021, Paramount Insights surveyed 15,000 consumers across the world to understand their perceptions of the state of on-screen representation and diversity. The resulting study, Reflecting Me, found that audiences craved better representation both on- and off-screen.

Two years later, as part of our Content for Change initiative, we set out to refresh our understanding and build upon those findings. In addition to a new global survey, we spoke to a variety of leading figures shaping the global conversation around media and culture.

This is what they had to say about the state of diversity, equity, and inclusion around the world.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Paramount on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Paramount
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/paramount
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Paramount



View the original press release on accesswire.com

