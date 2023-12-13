Transparency Market Research: Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 2.9 billion, at a CAGR of 7.5% CAGR by 2031 - Report by Transpaency Market Research Inc.

Therapeutic plasma exchange procedures grow with the support of regulatory frameworks and approvals.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The therapeutic plasma exchange market was valued at US$ 1.5 billion in 2022. According to estimates, the market will reach US$ 2.9 billion by the end of 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%.Due to the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases worldwide, plasma exchange has become a popular therapeutic intervention. Myasthenia gravis and Guillain-Barré syndrome are two neurological disorders commonly treated with therapeutic plasma exchange. A major driver of the market is the use of therapeutic plasma exchange in treating these conditions.

Healthcare professionals and patients are becoming more aware of the benefits of therapeutic plasma exchange. Thus, physicians have become increasingly interested in TPE as a treatment option. Researchers and clinicians are exploring TPE's potential applications. Research is currently being conducted to determine whether therapeutic plasma exchange can also be useful in other conditions.

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market Report Scope:

Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market: Key Players

As a way to differentiate themselves from competitors, TPE companies offer advanced and efficient machines that are equipped with the latest technology. Research and development are being invested in in order to increase their market share in therapeutic plasma exchange.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Baxter International, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

B. Braun SE

Fresenius Kabi AG

SB-Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.

Haemonetics Corporation

Cerus Corporation

Charles River Laboratories

Medica S.p.A.

Therapeutic plasma exchange reimbursement policies and procedures vary widely, and reimbursement challenges can adversely affect adoption. Creating clear reimbursement pathways might change market dynamics. Therapeutic plasma exchange market growth has been driven by improvements in healthcare infrastructure and the availability of advanced medical treatments in emerging economies.

Treatment results can be boosted by combining TPE with immunomodulatory or biologics. Combination therapies could be included in comprehensive disease management strategies. Efforts to improve healthcare access globally could affect TPE adoption in different regions. With improved healthcare infrastructure, advanced therapeutic procedures like TPE may become more accessible to developing countries.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases will likely drive the therapeutic plasma exchange market.

As the therapeutic plasma exchange market grows, North America is expected to hold the largest market share.

Based on disease indication, neurological disorders are expected to drive demand for the therapeutic plasma exchange market.

Over the next few years, hospitals are expected to increase their demand for therapeutic plasma exchange.

Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market: Growth Drivers

Due to the increased prevalence of chronic diseases, including neurological disorders, autoimmune diseases, and hematological conditions, therapeutic plasma exchanges are highly sought after. An increasing demand for plasma, platelets, and red blood cells drives the demand for therapeutic plasma exchanges. Plasma exchange therapy is improved with the help of technological advancements, making it more efficient and accessible to patients. Because of these advancements, therapeutic plasma exchange has grown significantly.

Clinical trials and research activities are driving the market growth in therapeutic plasma exchange. In addition to its use in treating chronic illnesses, therapeutic plasma exchange is also being investigated in various clinical studies, which further fuels its market growth. Chronic illnesses, such as kidney diseases, liver diseases, and autoimmune diseases, are driving the therapeutic plasma exchange market. Therapeutic plasma exchange can become more efficient and safe with advances in technology, including improvements in apheresis machines and procedures.

The therapeutic plasma exchange market could expand as awareness about the procedure and its uses increases, resulting in more diagnoses and more treatments. As healthcare spending increases globally, healthcare facilities might be able to invest more in advanced treatments and technologies, which may contribute to the growth of the therapeutic plasma exchange market.

Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to dominate the market for therapeutic plasma exchange market. The high incidence of autoimmune diseases has contributed to the rapid growth of the market. The region suffers from several chronic diseases, including neurological diseases, autoimmune diseases, and hematological diseases, for which plasma exchange is a standard treatment.

The advanced technological capabilities and the well-established healthcare infrastructure in North America further boost the demand for therapeutic plasma exchange. The therapeutic plasma exchange process also provides patients in the region with various blood components.

With the increasing number of cardiovascular diseases, the demand for their therapies is expected to grow. For instance, the American Heart Association reported that nearly 92.1 million Americans suffer from cardiovascular diseases, leading to an increase in demand for TPE.

Key Developments

In May 2023, the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) introduced Gaza hospitals to plasmapheresis.

In December 2023, UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, announced that ZILBRYSQ ® (zilucoplan) has been approved for marketing as an addition to standard therapy in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) who are anti-acetylcholine receptor antibodies (AChR).

Global Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market: Segmentation

By Disease Indication

Neurological Disorders Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Myasthenia Gravis Multiple Sclerosis Neuromyelitis Optica Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Renal Disorders Post-renal Transplant Rejection Anti-glomerular Basement Membrane (GBM) Disease Wegener's Granulomatosis

Hematology Disorders Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Cryoglobulinemia Multiple Myeloma Metabolic Disorders Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Fulminant Wilson's Disease

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

