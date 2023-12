Oslo Børs has decided to delist the shares of Self Storage Group ASA, and the last day of listing will be December 14, 2023. Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading is to cease. Short name: SSGo --------------------------- ISIN code: NO0010781206 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 145371 --------------------------- The last day of listing will be December 14, 2023. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280