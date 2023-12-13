Hydromer, Inc. Unveils Rebranding Initiatives Reflecting Its Transformation and Focus on Growth and Innovation

CONCORD, NC, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Hydromer, Inc (OTC: HYDI) is pleased to announce the Company rebranding initiatives (the "Initiatives") reflecting the Company's continued transformation and a redefined strategy focused on growth, and product innovation. CEO Mike Torti says, "These Initiatives signify the Company's ambitions to explore new business opportunities through aggressive new product development efforts while creating long-term value for all shareholders."



Initial Elements of the Initiatives

New Logo: Our new logo represents our dedication to quality, reliability, and advancement in the medical device industry. Our new look features a striking color palette of ocean blue and crisp white, symbolizing our commitment to excellence and purity in our products. The bold "H" in our brand symbolizes our vision and plan to push boundaries and make a lasting impact in the medical coating industry.

New Website: The unveiling of our updated website at https://www.hydromer.com represents a significant leap forward in providing a user-friendly space for our audience to stay abreast of the Company's latest developments, offerings, and endeavors. Boasting an intuitive interface, streamlined navigation, and engaging features, the revamped website serves as a focal point for discovering the diverse spectrum of experiences the Company now brings to its online visitors.

Product Advancements: The Company is working on an expansion of its coating product offerings in both the Medical Device and Industrial markets it currently serves. More updates should be expected in early 2024.

Digital Marketing: The organization aims to enhance its visibility across various online platforms and has recently hired a Marketing Executive to lead these efforts. These strategic initiatives are anticipated to empower the company in attracting new customers to its revamped website and provide advanced engagement solutions with current and new customers.

About Hydromer, Inc.

Hydromer® has been a leader in hydrophilic, thromboresistant, and antimicrobial coating technologies for medical devices for over 40 years. As a trusted partner to large and small companies worldwide, our solutions add value to our clients' products so that they can stand out in the marketplace. We are an innovation-driven, customer-centered organization with a focus on meeting our clients' needs. We are an FDA, GMP/ISO 13485, and ISO 9001 production facility located in Concord, North Carolina.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Hydromer's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or anticipated. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Hydromer undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Hydromer Inc.

800-326-5976

M.Torti@hydromer.com