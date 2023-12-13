Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.12.2023
WKN: A0MR2G | ISIN: NO0010310956 | Ticker-Symbol: JEP
13.12.23
16:32 Uhr
13.12.2023 | 16:18
SalMar ASA: SalMar - Completion of intra-group merger and mandatory notification of trade

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 19 October 2023 regarding the decision of the board of directors of SalMar ASA ("SalMar") to approve the merger plan for an intra-group merger between SalMar and its wholly owned subsidiary NTS AS ("NTS") with the former as the acquiring entity.

The 6-week creditor notice period has expired and completion of the intra-group merger has today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

Upon completion of the merger, the assets, rights and obligations of NTS were in their entirety transferred to SalMar without any consideration payable, and NTS was dissolved. NTS owned 13,691,960 shares in SalMar, corresponding to 9.43% of the shares and voting rights in SalMar, which through the merger have been transferred to SalMar.

Please see attached notification forms pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


