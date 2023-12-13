SalMar ASA: SalMar - Completion of share capital reduction in connection with intra-group merger

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 23 October 2023 regarding the general meeting of SalMar ASA ("SalMar") resolving to reduce SalMar's share capital by NOK 3,275,000 from 36,284,730 to NOK 33,009,730 by deletion of 13,100,000 own shares.

The conditions for completion of the share capital reduction, including completion of the intra-group merger with NTS AS and expiry of the 6-week creditor notice period, have been fulfilled, and completion of the share capital reduction has today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

Following the registration, the share capital of SalMar is NOK 33,009,730 comprising 132,038,920 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.25.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.