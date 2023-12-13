Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 13

12 December 2023

Redde Northgate plc

("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

TRANSFER OF SHARES

On 12 December 2023 Mark Butcher, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, transferred 5,400 ordinary shares in the Company between two share accounts in which he is the sole beneficial owner. No change to the number of shares beneficially held by the Director has occurred in connection with the transfer, and following the transfer the Director remains interested in 34,676 ordinary shares. The transfer was effected through the sale of 5,400 ordinary shares on his behalf from one account (Transaction 1) and the purchase of 5,400 ordinary shares on his behalf in to an ISA account (Transaction 2) as summarised below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark Butcher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Redde Northgate plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Sale of ordinary shares by the Director d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 364.201p 5,400 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Aggregated Price 5,400 £19,666.85 f) Date of the transaction 12 December 2023 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) Transaction 2 a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares by the Director into an ISA account d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 364.2884p 5,400 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Aggregated Price 5,400 £19,671.57 f) Date of the transaction 12 December 2023 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

