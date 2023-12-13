eVTOL Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 55.7 Billion in 2040, Says Stratview Research

The eVTOL Market is likely to rise at a healthy CAGR of ~50% during 2025-2030, to reach US$ 55.7 billion in 2040, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the eVTOL Market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Click here for a free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/3264/evtol-market.htmlform

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2040 USD 55.7 billion Growth (CAGR) ~50% during 2025-2030 Forecast Period 2023-2040 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 60+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on the eVTOL Market

The eVTOL Market is segmented based on configuration type, application type, seating capacity type, and region.

Based on Configuration Type- The market is divided into vectored thrust, lift + cruise, wingless, and hoverbikes. Among these, vectored thrust is expected to remain dominant since vectored thrust models have efficient lift and cruise capabilities and since they use the same set of rotors for both operations, they offer some advantage in terms of lightweight as well. Leading OEMs like Joby, Vertical Aerospace, Beta Technologies, Wisk, etc. have chosen the vectored thrust configuration for their first program.

Based on the Application Type- The eVTOL market is divided into passenger transport and cargo. Passenger transport is expected to remain dominant with more than 50% of the share till 2040, while cargo transport is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the growing demand for fast and efficient delivery of goods.

Based on the Seating Capacity Type- The market is divided into 1-Seater, 2-Seater, 3-Seater, 4-Seater, 5-Seater, 5+ Seater. Programshaving a seating capacity of 4-8 passengers will dominate the market since more passengers would mean more revenue per aircraft.

The growing popularity of air taxis for urban transportation will drive the demand for eVTOLs with larger seating capacities.

To know the attractive segments, click here for a free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/3264/evtol-market.htmlform

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that the presence of leading OEMs is almost evenly distributed between North America and Europe in the current scenario. However, the number of upcoming programs from the NA region far exceeds that of Europe, which will lead to the dominance of North America in the future. The presence of cities capable of supporting the UAM infrastructure will further propel the quick adoption of eVTOLs in North America and Europe.

eVTOL Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The market is driven by stringent government regulations that aim to reduce carbon emissions in the transportation sector.

In addition, increasing urbanization and population growth have led to city congestion, creating a need for new transportation solutions.

Based on the claims being made by the leading OEMs, eVTOLs are expected to have at least 35% lower CO2 emissions as compared to ICEVs.

For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at sales@stratviewresearch.com

Top Companies in the eVTOL Market?

The market is fairly consolidated with the presence of some global and regional players. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

Eve Holdings

Joby Aviation

Lilium GmbH

Volocopter

Vertical Aerospace

Wisk

Airbus

Beta Technologies

Pipistrel

What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the eVTOL Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization

Related reports which might be useful:

Electric Aircraft Market

Electric Drive Module Market

About us -

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that specializes in aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. The reliability and insightfulness of the reports enable the readers to make convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just a mail away.

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/evtol-market-is-forecast-to-reach-us-55-7-billion-in-2040--says-stratview-research-302014374.html