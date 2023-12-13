NWPS Expands Business Development Team

Delivering tailored, open-architecture solutions for workplace retirement plans

Liz Brown joined the team at the start of 2023. She covers the West Coast region. Since joining the retirement plan business in 2018, Liz brings both recordkeeping and financial advisory experience from her previous organizations. For NWPS, Liz is responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with advisors, partners, and consultants, assisting them in the acquisition of corporate retirement plan clients. Liz is based in Marina del Rey, California.

Liz brings unique experience to the role, as she has worked as a retirement plan consultant to both plan sponsors and financial advisors alike. Her direct experience allows her to navigate the complexities of the recordkeeping and administration competitive landscape, providing valuable insights that bridge the gap between clients and financial professionals. Liz's consultative approach allows her to tailor recommendations to the needs of prospective clients.

Matt Digan joined NWPS in the second quarter of this year. He has over 38 years of experience in the financial marketplace, of which the last 20 have been dedicated to retirement plan business. He will be responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with advisors, partners and consultants, assisting them in the acquisition of corporate retirement plan clients. Matt is based in Garden City, New York, and will be covering the New York, New Jersey and New England territory.

Matt has worked with participants, plan sponsors and advisors to help them succeed by placing their needs first. Over that time, he has served in sales and sales management capacities. Prior to joining NWPS, Matt had been in the DCIO market and is experienced in all types of defined benefit and defined contribution plans.

Josh Jeffrey joined the NWPS team this month. He has worked with plan advisors and consultants to provide industry-leading retirement plan solutions to their clients. Josh brings over 20 years of experience in the retirement/financial services industry, including sales/business development, recordkeeping and third-party administration. Josh will be representing NWPS in the southeast territory spanning Florida to Tennessee.

Before NWPS, Josh served in various sales and business development leadership positions in the retirement industry, leading sales teams and developing and executing an overall vision and growth strategy for retirement plans with select advisor partners. Josh is known for providing retirement plan professionals with solutions that positively affect their bottom line while making a profound difference for advisors and their clients.

"The work this team does supporting independent, specialized advisors is inspiring. We are committed to delivering tailored, purely open-architecture solutions for plans requiring deeply competent U.S. support," said Kelly Amato, Head of Sales.?

About NWPS

At NWPS, advisors and their clients are the decision makers. We handle plan operations, participant services and compliance services to 1,100+ companies with 550K+ participants and $47.7 billion in retirement savings.* We are an independent firm and are not in the investment advisor business.

* As of Oct. 31, 2023

