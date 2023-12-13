InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd: Collagen Peptides Market Size to Expand Lucratively and Reach $1,185.7 Mn to 2031 - Explained Details | Updated InsightAce Study

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of the market assessment report on "Global Collagen Peptides Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Bovine, Porcine, Marine & Poultry), By Form (Dry, Liquid), By Application (Food & Beverages, Nutritional Products, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals) Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Collagen Peptides Market size is valued at US$ 664.9 Mn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 1,185.7 Mn in 2031, recording a promising CAGR of 6.76% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

Collagen Peptides Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 664.9 Mn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 1,185.7 Mn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 6.76 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ MMnillion and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Source, By Application, By Form Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia Competitive Landscape Tessenderlo Group (Belgium), Gelita AG (Germany), Holista Colltech (Australia), Darling Ingredients (US), Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan), Lapi Gelatin S.p.a (Italy), Weishardt (France), Crescent Biotech (India), Foodmate Co., Ltd. (China), Kayos (India), Aspen Naturals (US), Biocell Technology (US), Viscofan DE GmbH (Germany), Amicogen, Inc (South Korea), Kayos (India), Rudra Bioventures Pvt. Ltd. (India), Chaitanya Agro Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (India), ALPSURE LIFESCIENCES PRIVATE LIMITED (India), JELLICE GELATIN & COLLAGEN (Netherlands), and Others

Collagen supplements are famous for skin and muscle improvements. These supplements are available in various forms, like capsules, powders, and liquids that can be easily mixed with food and drinks. Also, the demand for bovine-based collagen and gelatin is expected to grow significantly in the near future due to their unique properties, including the high protein content and the ability to form strong, flexible and stable gels.

Healthy eating is promoted by government agencies and organizations such as the World Health Organization and FAO to increase consumer awareness, skills, preferences, attitudes and eating habits and nutrition. These organizations work to promote health.

Some of the prominent players in the Collagen Peptides Market are:

• Tessenderlo Group (Belgium)

• Gelita AG (Germany)

• Holista Colltech (Australia)

• Darling Ingredients (US)

• Nitta Gelatin, Inc. (Japan)

• Gelnex (Brazil)

• Lapi Gelatin S.p.a (Italy)

• Weishardt (France)

• Crescent Biotech (India)

• Foodmate Co., Ltd. (China)

• Viscofan DE GmbH (Germany)

• Biocell Technology (US)

• Amicogen, Inc (South Korea)

• Kayos (India)

• Aspen Naturals (US)

• Vital Proteins LLC (US)

• Chaitanya Agro Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Ewald Gelatin (Germany)

• Peptech Colageno do Brasil Ltda (Brazil)

• BSA Pharma Inc (India)

• NEW ALLIANCE FINE CHEM PVT. LTD (India)

• JELLICE GELATIN & COLLAGEN (Netherlands)

• Rudra Bioventures Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• ALPSURE LIFESCIENCES PRIVATE LIMITED (India)

• Other Prominent Players

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Collagen supplements are famous for supporting skin, joints, and improving muscle tone, and these supplements can also be taken in various forms, such as capsules, powders, and liquids. Government initiatives toward a healthy lifestyle would lead to an increase in the demand for these products in the coming years, in turn surging the collagen peptides market.

Furthermore, increasing efforts by companies to use hydrolyzed products to treat bone diseases such as osteoarthritis could ensure the market's growth over the forecast period. Rising awareness about health & skin wellness is one of the primary factors driving market growth opportunities. Increasing sedentary or inactive lifestyles will likely boost the demand for collagen peptides owing to their ability to improve health complications.

Challenges:

Collagen peptides are usually derived from animals from materials such as cowhide, fish scales or chicken bones. Ethical and sustainability issues related to animal health, overfishing and environmental impacts are creating challenges for the collagen industry.

A Deloitte survey (March 2021) on consumer attitudes and behaviour regarding sustainability shows how consumers think about sustainability and the environment. As consumers become more aware of these issues, manufacturers have to be more attentive and careful while sourcing and production practices of collagen peptides. Due to these factors, companies choose alternative options to collagen, which is anticipated to limit business expansion during the forecast period.

Regional Trends:

Europe, followed by North America, is expected to capture the largest revenue share of the collagen peptides market in the upcoming years due to the rising health consciousness among the public and the increasing pharma and cosmetics industries in this region. Moreover, the Asia Pacific market is projected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period. Due to the growing use of collagen peptides in various applications, including food & beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products, improved R&D techniques.

Key developments in the market:

•In March 2023, Darling Ingredients Inc., the world's leading company turning food waste into sustainable products and producer of renewable energy, completed the acquisition of Gelnex, a leading global producer of gelatin and collagen products. This acquisition gives the company immediate capacity to serve the growing needs of its collagen customers.

•In November 2022, Tessenderlo Group entered into a joint venture with Hainan Xiangtai Group to produce and sell fish collagen peptides based on PB Leiner's technology. This venture enables Tessenderlo Group to manufacture and commercialize a robust premium SOLUGEL® fish collagen peptides product range, tapping into the increasing demand for qualitative marine collagen peptides.

•In November 2022, Nitta Gelatin India Limited approved expanding capacity by 1000 MT per year for the manufacture of Collagen Peptide at the Gelatin Division of the Company.

•In December 2020, Gelita AG acquired 65% of the shares in the Turkish gelatine producer SelJel (Turkey). The acquisition is part of the company's growth strategy and enables the company to meet the rising demand for halal beef gelatine.

Market Segments

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Source

• Bovine

• Porcine

• Marine & Poultry

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Application

• Food & Beverages

• Nutritional Products

• Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

• Pharmaceuticals

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Form

• Dry

• Liquid

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Collagen Peptides Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

U.S.

Canada

Europe Collagen Peptides Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Collagen Peptides Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Collagen Peptides Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Collagen Peptides Market Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

