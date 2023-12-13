Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates Grand Openings in Bozeman, MT, and Belleview, FL, With Free Washes

Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Expands Footprint in Montana and Florida

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is pleased to announce the grand opening of two brand-new locations in Bozeman, MT and Belleview, FL.

To celebrate the Grand Openings, the new Bozeman and Belleview Tidal Wave locations are offering eight days of free car washes from December 13-December 20. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We're excited to open new locations in Montana and Florida this week," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "Although our Bozeman and Belleview locations are over 2,000 miles apart, both washes are built on the same commitment - to provide our customers with an exceptional wash experience. Our conveyor car wash system is built with industry-leading car care technology to make protecting your car from the elements easy, efficient, and enjoyable. We're looking forward to serving folks in Bozeman and Belleview for years to come."

Bozeman, MT Location: 2102 W Babcock Street, Bozeman, MT 59718

Belleview, FL Location: 10170 S US-441, Belleview, FL 34420

Nearby Locations: Ocala - SW College Road, Ocala - Canopy Oaks (Coming Soon)

The new Bozeman location is Tidal Wave's second Montana location, opening their first location in the state just under a year ago in Great Falls. The company currently operates fifteen express wash locations in Florida, including Belleview, and plans to open additional locations in New Port Richey, Ocala, and more in the coming months.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

For additional information, including gift cards, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 220 locations operating in 23 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

Contact Information

Heather Coleman

Marketing Manager

media@tidalwaveautospa.com

Andrea Traylor

Senior Director of Digital Marketing

andrea.traylor@tidalwaveautospa.com

2058212220

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on newswire.com.