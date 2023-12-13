ViroCell Biologics requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20231211079092 issued December 12, 2023 "ViroCell Signs Manufacturing Services Agreement with UCL to Accelerate Research Into Prevention of Relapse in Childhood Blood Cancer" be killed.
The release was issued prematurely by ViroCell Biologics.
