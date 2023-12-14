Everybody Is Invited to Overeaters Anonymous' Biggest Birthday Bash

Increase and own your freedom from food and body obsession and celebrate with us!

Please join us for OA's 64th Annual Birthday Party at the LAX Hilton, CA from January 12 - 14th

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Region 2 of Overeaters Anonymous, (OA R2), servicing the Pacific Southwest, announces its 64th OA LA Birthday Party to celebrate the anniversary of the fellowship's founding. Sponsored by the OA LA Intergroup, all are invited to celebrate our members' recovery and come together to share their experience, strength and hope of abstinence from disordered eating - whatever that looks like for the individual. Join us in our mission to overcome compulsive eating (e.g., overeating, bulimia, anorexia) and live healthier lives.

WHERE: LAX Hilton in Los Angeles, CA

WHEN: January 12th - 14th, 2024

WHAT: Register today

WHO: Amazing and diverse speakers with decades of abstinence will share their transformational experiences. You will be able to deepen your recovery with Big Book, Body Image, and Sober Eating workshops. This event offers newcomers to Overeaters Anonymous a powerful jump start to their journey to healthier living and recovery from compulsive eating.

PAST ATTENDEES SAY:

"Thank you will never be enough for the service the LA intergroup provides at this level, a birthday party, to celebrate what brought me to a place that has saved my life, reminded me who I was before the pain, shame and guilt that accompanied compulsive overeating for me. I'll say it anyway though, thank you, and I hope to see you next year!" - Linda H.

"As a newcomer, I have to say, this was one of the best things I have ever done for myself! I learned so much listening to the speakers, and I was so amazed at how there was something for everyone and how 'a-part-of' I felt. I really enjoyed the open meetings too. Everyone was so warm and welcoming. I was very impressed with how well everything was organized, which made it easy to follow what was going on." - Laura K.

To learn more, visit oabirthday.com or follow us via our new Facebook page to stay up to date. For questions about registration, please email bdpregistration@oalaig.org.

ABOUT OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS (OA)

Overeaters Anonymous is a fellowship of individuals who, through shared experience, strength, and hope are recovering from compulsive eating. OA welcomes everyone who wants to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees for members; they are self-supporting through their own contributions, neither soliciting nor accepting outside donations. OA is not affiliated with any public or private organization, political movement, ideology, or religious doctrine; takes no position on outside issues. Its members' primary purpose is to abstain from compulsive eating and to carry this message of recovery to those who still suffer.

Media Contact:

Dawn Fontaine

Ripple Effect Communications

Tel: 617-536-8887

Dawn@RippleEffectPR.com

SOURCE: Overeaters Anonymous

View the original press release on accesswire.com