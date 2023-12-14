VENTAVR Brings VR Safety Training Solution to the World at Work Safe Asia 2023

Already leading the South Korean market, VENTA CMS leverages virtual reality to now help industrial enterprises around the world make their workplaces safer

SEOUL, South Korea and SINGAPORE, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VENTAVR, a leading 3D virtual reality (VR) studio, is announcing the global premiere of its cutting-edge VENTA CMS (Content Management System) during the Work Safe Asia (WSA) 2023 exhibition in Singapore. An advanced VR safety training solution, VENTA CMS is now available to empower industrial enterprises around the world to deliver highly engaging, effective safety trainings.

"This is our first international exhibition for our VR safety training solution VENTA CMS, and the response so far has been overwhelmingly positive," noted Manjae Kim, General Director of VENTAVR. "In addition to receiving a number of inquiries about content creation, this exhibition has served as a springboard for us to lead in VR safety training internationally by developing content in various languages and tailored to diverse audiences."

VENTA CMS is designed to revolutionize safety training by delivering simultaneous multi-user experiences of immersive VR programming - via up to 100 head-mounted devices (HMDs) per PC. After using a 360° VR camera to capture a workplace's layout, the solution also ensures a highly realistic representation is used for training.

Launching on the world stage at WSA 2023 on November 15 to 17, VENTA CMS drew significant interest and acclaim from attendees - which totaled over 300 companies specializing in workplace safety. Specifically, visitors were excited about using a new and trendy technology, found it to be easy to use and set up, and commented that the experience was highly life-like and memorable.

In South Korea, VENTA CMS is already leading the market:

Adopted by eight of the top ten construction companies

Supplied to over 500 industrial sites, including construction sites and factories

Over 2,000 HMD units sold

To further expand internationally, the company will roll out more language options in 2024 to cater to Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

About VENTAVR

VENTAVR is a 3D VR studio that focuses on both content planning and production. Its flagship project is VENTA CMS (VR Multi-user Training System), and it also offers a collection of over 100 types of realistic VR safety training content, making it one of the most extensive collections on the market.

