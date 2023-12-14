Final Bell Holdings International Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Dosist Assets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Final Bell Holdings International Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Final Bell Holdings, Inc. ("Final Bell"), of substantially all of the assets, including the intellectual property portfolio, of GSW Creative Corporation, d/b/a "dosist", and its subsidiaries. Final Bell intends to immediately integrate dosistTM into its operations and portfolio of products and begin roll-out of precision dosing products into key United States, Canadian and international markets.

For further information please contact:

Kay Jessel

Executive Director

604.365.6099

IR@finalbell.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and in this press release include, but is not limited to, statements respecting business developments relating to dosistTM and expectations surrounding operations. These statements are only predictions and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking information is based on the current expectations, beliefs, opinions, estimates and reasonable assumptions of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's expectations, beliefs, opinions, estimates or assumptions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.

View the original press release on accesswire.com