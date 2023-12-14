

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar fell to a 2-week low of 1.0915 against the euro and a 9-day low of 1.2653 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0873 and 1.2618, respectively.



The greenback dropped to a 4-1/2-month low of 140.97 against the yen and nearly a 2-week low of 0.8666 against the Swiss franc, from Wednesday's closing quotes of 142.88 and 0.8715, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback slipped to 4-1/2-month lows of 0.6728 and 0.6250 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6658 and 0.6173, respectively.



The greenback slid to a 2-1/2-month low of 1.3456 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3517.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.10 against the euro, 1.27 against the pound, 139.00 against the yen, 0.85 against the franc, 0.69 against the aussie, 0.64 against the kiwi and 1.33 against the loonie.



